Canada Day, World Jazz Fusion, 4th of July & New Releases

Monday July 1

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Canada Day with a special show devoted to some of the many talented artists who call Canada home, and who incorporate Latin, Indian, African, Caribbean, and other world styles into their music. We’ll hear Ensemble Polaris, Jayme Stone, Danny Michel, Lorraine Klaasen, Kiran Ahluwalia, Souljazz Orchestra, Dubmatix, and more.

(Night Train features Canadian musicians tonight for Canada Day as well.)

Tuesday July 2

SPECIAL: Throughout July in the Global Village, we’re featuring world jazz fusion in honor of Al DiMeola’s 70thbirthday. In this special edition of the show, we’ll hear DiMeola with his World Sinfonia project, several other guitarists – including Brazil’s Diego Figueiredo and Indian slide guitarist Debashish Bhattacharya (with two players from the Polish alt-jazz scene), the ‘Father of Ethiojazz’ Mulatu Astatke, West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Cal Tjader, and violinist Jean-Luc Ponty from his Africa-inspired Tcholoka album.

Wednesday July 3

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the July World Jazz Fusion Feature, Global Village showcases some contemporary artists who bring together jazz and a variety of styles and influences from around the world. Among the selections we’ll hear are: Ghanian artist Gyedu-Blay Ambolley who brings a highlife approach to his reinterpretations of jazz classics; trumpeter and former Santana member Bill Ortiz with a set of modern Latin jazz fusion; the final release in Charles Lloyd’s trio series – this one featuring with tabla master Zakir Hussain; a salute to the groundbreaking Jazz Samba bossa nova album from guitarist Nate Najar; and North African jazz from oud player Majid Bekkas.

Thursday July 4

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the 4th of July with a rich array of music from artists from around the world who now call America home, from American artists inspired by world sounds, and some of the many great regional and ethnic sounds that have enriched this country’s music. Among the artists featured are three NEA Heritage fellows - new-klezmer pioneer Andy Statman, U.S. based Iraqi oud player Rahim Alhaj, and Hawaiian slack key guitarist Ledward Kaapana – along with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, mandolinist Mike Marshall (with Brazilian mandolinist Hamilton de Holanda), and (for our July Feature) the pioneering world jazz fusion ensemble, Oregon.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have 4th of July specials tonight.)

Friday July 5

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Cuban sounds from both Grupo Polo Montanez and Kiki Valera

Brazil meets New Orleans with Nation Beat

Contemporary klezmer and Eastern European music from Dobranotch

Sixties music from Indonesia with the Arabic-Malay group M. Mashabi and His Kelana Ria Orchestra and the rock band Panbers

English folk rock legend Richard Thompson

A rare female-led Gnawa group – Asmaa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou

An Argentine project from guitarist Nora Buschmann and Sengelese guitar from Tidiane Thiam

And Spanish bluegrass banjoist Lluis Gomez

