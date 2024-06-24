GV@Savannah, Mozambique, Madagascar/Gilberto Gil, Rare Caribbean & Zithers

Monday June 24

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present our award-winning concert series, Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, featuring world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place every spring in Savannah, Georgia. This time, in conjunction with our June Caribbean American Heritage Month feature, it’s the Haitian roots music group Chouk Bwa Libète. Since the late ‘70s, one of the most powerful trends in contemporary Haitian music has been the rise of mizik rasin or roots music, a style drawing on folkloric and Haitian vodou music. Chouk Bwa Libète, which formed in Haiti in 2012, takes a spare approach, performing original and traditional music with just voice, drums and dance. Their appearance at the 2017 Savannah Music Festival marked their U.S. debut.

Tuesday June 25

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the Independence Day of former Portuguese colony Mozambique with a show devoted to music from that nation. We’ll hear the popular Marrabenta music, bands that combine traditional music with contemporary and international influences, and more. Among the artists featured are the popular singer Wazimbo, Orchestra Marrabenta Star of Mozambique, Ghorwane, and Eyuphuro.

Wednesday June 26

SPECIAL: It’s a double special this time in the Global Village. We’ll mark the Independence Day of Madagascar with music from Malagasy artists and groups including Tarika, Rossy, Regis Gizavo, Dama and D’Gary. We’ll also celebrate the birthday of one of the greats of Brazilian music, Gilberto Gil, highlighting some of his collaborations, including with Caetano Veloso, Milton Nascimento, Jorge Ben and Ernie Watts.

Thursday June 27

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the June Caribbean Heritage Month Feature, Global Village heads to the Caribbean to visit some of the less visited (musically) islands – including Aruba, Curacao, St. Kitts, the Bahamas, Barbados, Martinique and Guadeloupe. Among the artists featured are Joan Armatrading, Kassav, the Baha Men, Joseph Spence, and Krosfyah.

Friday June 28

SPECIAL: Z is for Zither this time in the Global Village, as we highlight the zither from China (the ancient guqin), and similar instruments that evolved from it in Vietnam (đàn tranh), Korea (gayageum), Mongolia (yatga), and Japan (koto) in music ranging from the traditional to contemporary works that also draw on classical, jazz, and popular music. Artists and groups featured include Tri Nguyen, Jim Snidero, Khusugtun, Yat-Kha, and the Yamato Ensemble.