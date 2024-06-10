Caribbean Sounds + Portugal Day, Roots Reggae, Chick Corea, Jorge Santana & Papa Wemba

Monday June 10

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Portugal Day with music from there and from related Lusophone countries – including music from Brazil to celebrate the birthday as well of bossa nova pioneer Joao Gilberto; from Cape Verde (from Elida Almeida) and Angola (from Waldemar Bastos); and by some great contemporary fado singers and Portuguese Guitar players – including Mariza, Custódio Castelo, and the award-winning Rodrigo Costa Félix.

Tuesday June 11

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the June Caribbean Heritage Month Feature, Global Village devotes the show to roots reggae. We’ll hear music from Bob Marley, Rita Marley and original Wailers Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer; classic roots reggae vocal groups including the Heptones, Culture, the Melodians and more; and groups that added a more modern approach to roots reggae like Third World, Black Uhuru and Steel Pulse,

**Wednesday June 12

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers legendary pianist Chick Corea with a special program devoted to the world music side of his work. We’ll hear Spanish and Brazilian influenced music he did on his own albums and with flamenco guitar great Paco de Lucia and banjo master Bela Fleck. Plus early work he did with West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Cal Tjader, and covers of his world-influenced compositions by Al DiMeola, and pianist Michel Camilo with flamenco guitarist Tomatito.

(Night Train also has a Chick Corea Special tonight.)

Thursday June 13

Global Village marks the birthday of guitarist, songwriter and producer (and brother of Carlos) Jorge Santana. We’ll hear music he did both with Malo and the Fania All-Stars. We’ll also hear music from Baaba Maal for his birthday today, Burning Spear and Raul Gutierrez for the June Caribbean Heritage Month Feature, and new music from Los Guayabo Brorothers and Abdul & the Gang.

Friday June 14

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers one of the greats of Congolese Rumba music, Papa Wemba, on his birthday. The show features music from Zaiko Langa Langa, a popular group he cofounded and where he first rose to stardom; his acclaimed Viva La Musica lineup; appearances he made as a special guest with Manu Dibango and with the Big Blue Ball project from RealWorld; and in covers of his songs from Africando and Juan Luis Guerra.