GV@Savannah – Mariza, Jazz Day, Lei Day, the Pahinuis & New Releases

Monday April 29

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, Global Village presents our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing live performances from top world music artists and groups. This time, in conjunction with our April Vox Humana feature, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for one of the great voices of contemporary fado, Mariza. The singer, who helped revive interest in the style in Portugal and then introduced it to audiences all over the world, is known for her stirring and dramatic performances – as we’ll hear in this edition of Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival.

Tuesday April 30

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates International Jazz Day with a variety of world jazz sounds, combining jazz with Asian, Indian, Latin, African, and other influences. Among the artists featured are Paris-based Vietnamese guitarist Nguyen Le, Latin jazz pioneer Mario Bauza, Ethiojazz creator Mulatu Astatke, Colombian harpist Edmar Castaneda with Swiss harmonica player Gregoire Maret, and John McLaughlin with Shakti.

(NIGHT TRAIN ALSO CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY TONIGHT.)

Wednesday May 1

SPECIAL: While in many parts of the world, the first of May is a labor or workers’ holiday, in Hawaii it’s a different kind of celebration. May Day is Lei Day in Hawaii, honoring traditional Hawaiian culture and celebrated across the islands since the 1920s. Here in the Global Village, as we kick off a month-long celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we head to the islands for music from early stars of Hawaiian music, some of the greats of slack key guitar, and some different and innovative takes on Hawaiian music. Among the artists featured: King Bennie Nawahi (who recorded the song “May Day is Lei Day”), guitar wizard Sol Hoopii, slack key player Led Kaapana, uke player Daniel Ho with Mongolia’s Grasslands Ensemble, and Indian slide guitarist Debashish Bhattacharya with a tribute to early Hawaiian star Tau Moe.

Thursday May 2

In conjunction with the May Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Feature, Global Village heads to Hawaii for music from the Pahinuis. Father Gabby Pahinui is one of the greats of Hawaiian slack key guitar, and his sons Cyril, James and Martin followed in his footsteps (including on a classic album from the Brothers with help from Ry Cooder and David Lindley). We’ll also hear new music from Spain’s La Viu-Viu and the Balkan Paradise Orchestra, Brittany’s Erwan Menguy Quartet, and Mali’s Sidiki Camara.

Friday May 3

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Senegalese artist Lass

The Berlin-based highlife inspired band, Jembaa Groove,

Afro Latin sounds from El Gato Negro

‘The Queen of Nu Cumbia’ La Yegros

Balkan chamber music from Quintet Bumbac

Danish folktronica duo Vaev

Italian neo-folk ensemble Hysterrae

Veteran traditional Irish band Altan

And as we celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Month throughout May in the Global Village, we’ll hear new sounds from Japan (Suzumeno Tears), China (Bagedai), India/Pakistan (Kiran Ahluwalia), and Tibet (Kyab Yul-Sa).