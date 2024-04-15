Vox Humana + Latinas, World Voice Day, Chief Bey, Zimbabwe & Paris Combo

Monday April 15

SPECIAL: It’s music from Latinas in this visit to the Global Village, including some great singers for our April Vox Humana feature. We’ll hear the Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz, Angelique Kidjo (in a tribute to Cruz) and Aymee Nuviola (who played Cruz in a telenovela), plus Peru’s Susana Baca, Colombia’s Toto La Momposina, Mexican-American artist Lila Downs, Austin’s Carrie Rodriguez, and more.

**Tuesday April 16

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the April Vox Humana feature, Global Village celebrates World Voice Day, a special day to highlight the importance of the human voice and to support artistic voice training, treatments for vocal problems, research and more. We’ll feature a wide array of great singers and vocal groups to celebrate - including the Cuban doowop group Los Zafiros; Cuban acapella group Vocal Sampling; Cuban-Haitian vocal group Grupo Vocal Desandann (now known as the Creole Choir of Cuba); vocal pop and doowop groups the Ink Spots, Mills Brothers, and Silhouettes; the meeting of Persian singer Mahsa Vahdat and soul great Mighty Sam McClain; and some Mongolian and Tuvan throat singing from Batsukh Dorj, Huun Huur Tu (with the Bulgarian vocal group, Angelite), and Khoomei Beat.

Wednesday April 17

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of percussionist, teacher, and folklorist Chief Bey in this special edition of the show. Bey was featured on some of the early influential world titles of the ‘60s – including recordings from Olatunji, Miriam Makeba, Herbie Mann, and Art Blakey – and later innovative world jazz music from Hamiet Bluiett (of World Saxophone Quartet fame), Ahmad Abdul-Malik, and Randy Weston.

Thursday April 18

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Independence Day of Zimbabwe with music from a number of artists from that country, including the legendary Thomas Mapfumo whose chimurenga music was an integral part of the independence movement; acclaimed singer-songwriter Oliver Mtukudzi; traditional mbira player Ephat Mujuru; one of the first major female artists to play mbira, Stella Chiweshe; and popular dance bands, the Bhundu Boys and the Four Brothers.

Friday April 19

This time in the Global Village, we highlight music from the French world swing group, Paris Combo - from their debut album through the final release they did with singer Belle du Barry. Plus new music from the Amsterdam Klezmer Band, a blast from the past from Malo, and Cuban pianist Harold Lopez-Nussa.