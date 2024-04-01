Vox Humana + Mysterious Bulgarian Voices, Mardi Gras Indians, Richard Thomas, Senegal & New Releases

Monday April 1

Global Village kicks off the April Vox Humana Feature with the Mystery of Bulgarian Voices. In the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, a number of Bulgarian female vocal choirs captured the imagination of the world. We’ll hear music from several of those groups and the award-winning albums they released. We’ll also hear the latest from American Patchwork Quartet (bringing Indian classical vocal stylings to traditional American folk tunes), the Anglo-Estonian duo of Eva Valjaots & Robbie Sherratt, and a new spy-themed set from the French group L’Attirail.

Tuesday April 2

This time in the Global Village we head to New Orleans for music from some Mardi Gras Indian groups, including Wild Tchoupitoulas, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, the Wild Magnolias, and Cha Wa. Plus Ethio-jazz pioneer Mulatu Astatke, and Ghanaian highlife stars Ebo Taylor and Pat Thomas.

Wednesday April 3

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of legendary guitarist and English folk-rock pioneer Richard Thompson. We’ll hear music he did with Fairport Convention, Linda Thompson, and his own band, along with covers of his songs from Robert Plant, June Tabor, Martin Simpson, the Albion Band, and more.

Thursday April 4

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Senegal’s Independence Day with a program devoted to a wide range of sounds and styles from Senegalese musicians. We’ll hear the pioneering Orchestra Baobab, global star Youssou N’Dour (and the band that helped launch his career, Etoile de Dakar), contemporary singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nuru Kane, and cross-cultural collaborations from kora player Seckou Keith (with harpist Catrin Finch), Kadialy Kouyate (with pipa player Gao Hong), and Ablaye Cissoko (with accordionist Cyrille Brotto).

Friday April 5

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

A new compilation of classic Congolese sounds

Celtic sounds from Brittany’s Erwan Menguy and Ireland’s Lunasa

Balkan and klezmer music from Sampo Lassila Narinkka, the Balkan Paradise Band, and the Amsterdam Klezmer Band

Somaliland singer Sahra Halgan

A musical journey along the Araxes River with the A.G.A. Trio

Some different sounds from Spain from La Viu-Viu and Cabra

And the ‘Psychotropical’ music of the France-based Colombian band, Los Guayabo Brothers