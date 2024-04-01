© 2024 KMUW
Global Village

Global Village Top 40 – March 2024

By Chris Heim
Published April 1, 2024 at 9:44 AM CDT
  1. L’Attirail – Honorables Correspondants (CSB Productions)
  2. Touki – Plastic Man (Captain Pouch)
  3. Dieuf Dieul de Thies - Dieuf Dieul de Thies (Buda Musique)
  4. Mama Sissoko – Live (Mieruba)
  5. Toc de Crida – Toc de Crida (Segell Microscopi)
  6. Aziza Brahem – Mawja (Glitterbeat)
  7. Guo Hong/Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Alondra (Arc Music)
  8. Eva Valjaots & Robbie Sherratt – Skylark (Eva Valjaots & Robbie Sherratt)
  9. Eskorzo – Historias de Amor…(Calaverita)
  10. American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet (Carolina Jasmine)
  11. Aga Khan Master Musicians – Nowruz (Smithsonian Folkways)
  12. RUUT – Kirikuut (Nordic Notes)
  13. Ibantuta – The Musical Threads of the Silk Roads (Home Records)
  14. Frander II (Nordic Notes)
  15. Uhrbrand, Lydon, Cahill – Sik Og Sejs (Go’Danish Folk Music)
  16. Kavita Shah – Cape Verdean Blues (Folklist)
  17. Cacha Mundinho – Vento do Mar (Mundus)
  18. Amin Al Aiedy – Shams (Musiques en Balade / InOuïe Distribution)
  19. Valeria Matzner – Tamborilero (Lula World)
  20. Catrin Finc h/Aoifa Ni Bhriain – Double You (Bendigedig)
  21. Yin Yin – Mount Matsu (Glitterbeat)
  22. The Henry Girls – A Time to Grow (CPL Music)
  23. La Seve Chlorophylle (King Tao)
  24. Lina – Fado Camoes (Galileo)
  25. Batsukh Dorj – Ogbelerim: Music for My Ancestors (Buda Musique)
  26. Mito y Comadre – Guajirando (ZZK)
  27. Negarit Band – Origins (Buda Musique)
  28. Ary Lobo - 1958-1966 (Analog Africa)
  29. Korrontzi – 20 (Korrontzi)
  30. Okavango African Orchestra – Migration (Okavango African Orchestra)
  31. Helene Blum/Harald Haugaard Band – Den Store Sommer (Galileo)
  32. Opium Moon – Where We Are Gathered (Opium Moon)
  33. Abdul & the Gang – Kazbatek  (Abdul & the Gang)
  34. Okan – Okantomi (Lula World)
  35. The Blassics – Sounding Times (Odd Funk)
  36. Lenhart Tapes – Dens (Glitterbeat)
  37. Ana Carla Maza – Caribe (Persona Editorial)
  38. Luigi Cinque, Stefano Saletti, Urna Chahar-Tugshi – Persephone (Materiali Sonori)
  39. Bombino – Sahel (Partisan)
  40. Jan Wouter Oostenrijk – Traveling East (Mountain)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
