Global Village Top 40 – March 2024
- L’Attirail – Honorables Correspondants (CSB Productions)
- Touki – Plastic Man (Captain Pouch)
- Dieuf Dieul de Thies - Dieuf Dieul de Thies (Buda Musique)
- Mama Sissoko – Live (Mieruba)
- Toc de Crida – Toc de Crida (Segell Microscopi)
- Aziza Brahem – Mawja (Glitterbeat)
- Guo Hong/Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Alondra (Arc Music)
- Eva Valjaots & Robbie Sherratt – Skylark (Eva Valjaots & Robbie Sherratt)
- Eskorzo – Historias de Amor…(Calaverita)
- American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet (Carolina Jasmine)
- Aga Khan Master Musicians – Nowruz (Smithsonian Folkways)
- RUUT – Kirikuut (Nordic Notes)
- Ibantuta – The Musical Threads of the Silk Roads (Home Records)
- Frander II (Nordic Notes)
- Uhrbrand, Lydon, Cahill – Sik Og Sejs (Go’Danish Folk Music)
- Kavita Shah – Cape Verdean Blues (Folklist)
- Cacha Mundinho – Vento do Mar (Mundus)
- Amin Al Aiedy – Shams (Musiques en Balade / InOuïe Distribution)
- Valeria Matzner – Tamborilero (Lula World)
- Catrin Finc h/Aoifa Ni Bhriain – Double You (Bendigedig)
- Yin Yin – Mount Matsu (Glitterbeat)
- The Henry Girls – A Time to Grow (CPL Music)
- La Seve Chlorophylle (King Tao)
- Lina – Fado Camoes (Galileo)
- Batsukh Dorj – Ogbelerim: Music for My Ancestors (Buda Musique)
- Mito y Comadre – Guajirando (ZZK)
- Negarit Band – Origins (Buda Musique)
- Ary Lobo - 1958-1966 (Analog Africa)
- Korrontzi – 20 (Korrontzi)
- Okavango African Orchestra – Migration (Okavango African Orchestra)
- Helene Blum/Harald Haugaard Band – Den Store Sommer (Galileo)
- Opium Moon – Where We Are Gathered (Opium Moon)
- Abdul & the Gang – Kazbatek (Abdul & the Gang)
- Okan – Okantomi (Lula World)
- The Blassics – Sounding Times (Odd Funk)
- Lenhart Tapes – Dens (Glitterbeat)
- Ana Carla Maza – Caribe (Persona Editorial)
- Luigi Cinque, Stefano Saletti, Urna Chahar-Tugshi – Persephone (Materiali Sonori)
- Bombino – Sahel (Partisan)
- Jan Wouter Oostenrijk – Traveling East (Mountain)