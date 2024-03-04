Miriam Makeba, Guo Gan, Ghana, Solas & International Women’s Day

Monday March 4

Global Village marks birthdays of South African legend Miriam Makeba, and Eurojazz and world-jazz pioneer Jan Garbarek; remembers Peter Morgan of Morgan Heritage; highlights new music from singer Kavita Shah, oud player Amin Al Aiedy, and Estonian group Ruut; and kicks off the March Irish-American Heritage Month feature with music from John Doyle and Flook.

Tuesday March 5

This time in the Global Village, we highlight music from Guo Gan, the acclaimed erhu (a two stringed traditional Chinese fiddle) player known for his extensive cross-cultural collaborations. We’ll hear him with artists from Ivory Coast, Turkey, Italy, and more. We’ll also hear some string things from world-jazz cellist Matthieu Saglio, and Syrian qanun player Maya Youssef.

Wednesday March 6

SPECIAL: In this special edition of Global Village, we mark Ghanaian Independence Day with the entire show devoted to Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat. We’ll hear such acclaimed artists as E.T. Mensah (“The King of Highlife”), Ebo Taylor, K. Frimpong, and Pat Thomas, and groundbreaking compilations like Afrobeat Airways and Ghana Special that introduced music of that country to a wider international audience.

Thursday March 7

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the March Irish-American Heritage Month feature, Global Village showcases music from one of the great traditional bands, Solas. We’ll hear music from a number of their releases, along with separate projects from band members John Doyle (with All-Ireland fiddle champ Liz Carroll), Karan Casey, John Williams, Winifred Horan (with Cherish the Ladies) and Seamus Egan.

Friday March 8

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates International Women’s Day with music from female artists from around the world – including Cape Verde’s barefoot diva Cesaria Evora, the Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz, Mali’s acclaimed Oumou Sangare, fado star Mariza, African vocal group Zap Mama, and rock icon Marianne Faithfull.