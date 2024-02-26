GV@SMF, Dominican Independence Day, Andalucia, Global Mandolins & New Releases

Monday February 26

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing live performances from top world music artists and groups. This time, in conjunction with our Willie Bobo feature, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for one of the giants of Latin Music and Latin Piano, Eddie Palmieri. In a career that has spanned over seven decades and the arc of Latin music from mambo to salsa to contemporary Latin jazz, Palmieri has been a pioneer and powerful force in the music. His performance here highlights classics in a non-stop Latin dance party.



Tuesday February 27

It’s Independence Day in the Dominican Republic and the climax of a month (!) of carnival celebrations that go on there every year. Global Village celebrates with classic and contemporary merengue and bachatafrom Juan Luis Guerra, Wilfredo Vargas, Luis Vargas and more.

Wednesday February 28

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Dia de Andalucía, marking the date in 1980 when Andalucía became an autonomous community in Spain. We’ll celebrate by sharing music from there and from Andalusian musicians. We’ll hear music from acclaimed classical guitarist Segovia - one of the first artists given the “Favorite Son of Andalucía” award, new-flamenco guitarists Paco de Lucia and Vicente Amigo, folk group La Jambre, the meeting of jazz and flamenco with pianist Chano Dominguez, and of Cuban pianist Bebo Valdes with acclaimed flamenco singer El Cigala, and both Radio Tarifa and Javier Ruibal who brought together music of southern Spain and northern Africa.



Thursday February 29

Global Village highlights some global mandolins this time, including klezmer master Andy Statman, Brazilian artist Hamilton de Holanda, the Flemish group MandolinMan, and a suite for mandolin from Japanese composer Akira Yanagisawa.



Friday March 1

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time: