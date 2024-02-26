GV@SMF, Dominican Independence Day, Andalucia, Global Mandolins & New Releases
Monday February 26
SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing live performances from top world music artists and groups. This time, in conjunction with our Willie Bobo feature, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for one of the giants of Latin Music and Latin Piano, Eddie Palmieri. In a career that has spanned over seven decades and the arc of Latin music from mambo to salsa to contemporary Latin jazz, Palmieri has been a pioneer and powerful force in the music. His performance here highlights classics in a non-stop Latin dance party.
Tuesday February 27
It’s Independence Day in the Dominican Republic and the climax of a month (!) of carnival celebrations that go on there every year. Global Village celebrates with classic and contemporary merengue and bachatafrom Juan Luis Guerra, Wilfredo Vargas, Luis Vargas and more.
Wednesday February 28
SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Dia de Andalucía, marking the date in 1980 when Andalucía became an autonomous community in Spain. We’ll celebrate by sharing music from there and from Andalusian musicians. We’ll hear music from acclaimed classical guitarist Segovia - one of the first artists given the “Favorite Son of Andalucía” award, new-flamenco guitarists Paco de Lucia and Vicente Amigo, folk group La Jambre, the meeting of jazz and flamenco with pianist Chano Dominguez, and of Cuban pianist Bebo Valdes with acclaimed flamenco singer El Cigala, and both Radio Tarifa and Javier Ruibal who brought together music of southern Spain and northern Africa.
Thursday February 29
Global Village highlights some global mandolins this time, including klezmer master Andy Statman, Brazilian artist Hamilton de Holanda, the Flemish group MandolinMan, and a suite for mandolin from Japanese composer Akira Yanagisawa.
Friday March 1
It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:
- Senegalese stars Dieuf-Dieul de Thies
- Another cross-cultural collaboration from Chinese pipa player Gao Hong, this time with Flamenco guitarist Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde
- The gentle and charming debut from the Anglo-Estonia duo of Eva Valjaots and Robbie Sherratt
- Intriguing neo-folk from Mallorca’s Toc de Crida
- Another impressive and moving set from Western Saharan singer Aziza Brahim
- American folk meets Indian classical in the American Patchwork Quartet
- The ethereal sounds of Ireland’s Henry Girls
- African meets folk on the latest album from Touki
- And the heady mix of Latin, rock, cumbia and more (and some stunning album artwork as well) from Granada’s veteran band, Eskorzo