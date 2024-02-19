Feb. Featured Artist Willie Bobo + President’s Day, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rhiannon Giddens, Cuban Pianists & North Africa

Monday February 19

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Presidents’ Day with music from artists who ran for or won the office of president – including Dizzy Gillespie, Fela, Ruben Blades, and Michel Martelly – plus Les Ambassadeurs (because every president has some), and Brenda Fassie’s tribute to South African President, Nelson Mandela.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate Presidents’ Day tonight as well.)

Tuesday February 20

Global Village marks the birthday of indigenous activist and artist Buffy Sainte-Marie, features music from the 2024 Grammy-winning album from Shakti, continues with more music from February Featured Artist Willie Bobo, and showcases Latin-flavored new albums from New Orleans’ Conjunto Tierra Linda and Mali’s Mama Cissoko.

Wednesday February 21

Global Village marks birthdays of banjoist and songwriter Rhiannon Giddens (including her latest appearance on record), blues-roots-world artist Corey Harris, and the late Ranking Roger of the English Beat. We’ll also hear more from February Featured Artist Willie Bobo and from new albums by Canadian-Cuban group OKAN and bikutsi-inspired band Le Seve.

Thursday February 22

SPECIAL: Global Village heads to the music-rich island of Cuba this time for a program devoted to Cuban pianists. We’ll hear contemporary masters and rising stars, including father and son greats Bebo and Chucho Valdes, the Buena Vista Social Club’s Ruben Gonzalez, Canadian-based artist Hilario Duran, and next generation artists Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Harold Lopez-Nussa.

Friday February 23

Global Village visits North Africa this time for contemporary sounds from Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, and Sudan. Among the artists featured are the critically acclaimed Tunisian oud player Anouar Brahem, the contemporary Moroccan Nayda rock group Bab L’ Bluz, Egyptian producer Baligh Hamdi, and Algerian mandole player Anouar Kaddour Cherif.