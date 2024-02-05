February Featured Artist Willie Bobo + the Silk Road, Bob Marley, Somalia & A World Dance Party

Monday February 5

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we journey along the contemporary Silk Road. From its starting point in China, we’ll follow the routes it took East to Japan, south to India, and west across several Central Asian countries to Turkey and Italy. We’ll hear selections from Ibantuta’s new release following his own journey along the Silk Road, Mongolian artists Batsukh Dorj and Khusugtun, Afghani music from early music master Jordi Savall, music from Tajikistan from a new compilation, the multi-ethnic Aga Khan Master Musicians, Japanese reggae from the Minyo Crusaders, and contemporary Turkish psychedelic folk-rock group Altin Gun.

Tuesday February 6

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of reggae legend Bob Marley with music from his classic recordings and from a wide range of covers of his songs from such artists as I-Three members Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt, Ivorian star Tiken Jah Fakoly, roots groups the Gladiators and Inner Circle, original Wailer Bunny Wailer, Rebel Tumbao, and more.

(Night Train also celebrates Marley’s birthday tonight.)

Wednesday February 7

SPECIAL: Throughout February Global Village celebrates the 90th birthday of Willie Bobo, including with this show devoted to music from the Latin jazz and Latin soul percussionist. We’ll hear music he did under his own name from one of his earliest releases to a posthumous collection of previously unreleased tracks, along with guest appearances he made with Herbie Mann, Tito Puente, Mongo Santamaria, Herbie Hancock and more, and a tribute medley from contemporary Latin soul jazz percussion master Poncho Sanchez.

Thursday February 8

SPECIAL: This time it’s a little break from the cares of the day with a Global Village Dance Party. We’ll hear some toe-tapping sounds from Sugar Pie DeSanto (a Blues Hall of Fame inductee this year) with Etta James, the Skatalites, Tito Puente, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Nation Beat, Brave Combo’s Group Dance Epidemic, and more. So clear the floor, put on your dancing shoes, and join us for some non-stop fun this time in the Global Village.