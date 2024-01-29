Bokante@Ground Up, Island Hopping, Senegal, Black Women in the Arts & New Releases

Monday January 29

SPECIAL: Global Village heads back to Miami Beach for another program in our festival series featuring concert performances from the innovative and eclectic Ground Up Music Festival. This time it’s the nine-member world music ensemble Bokante. The ensemble brings together musicians from five continents who have worked with such acclaimed performers as Snarky Puppy, Sting, the Lee Boys, YoYo Ma, Väsen, David Crosby's Lighthouse Band, and Cecile McLoren Salvant, to name just a few. Together they create a dynamic and dramatic new sound, with roots in African, Caribbean, and Arabic styles, along with American rock and blues - that all merge into powerful and danceable rhythms with sharp social messaging. We’ll hear them (along with a special guest appearance from Richard Bona) from a performance they gave at Ground Up shortly after the release of their Grammy-nominated album What Heat.

Tuesday January 30

This time in the Global Village, we go island-hopping. We’ll make several stops in the Caribbean, along with visits to the Canary Islands, Madagascar, Hawaii, Japan and more. Among the artists featured are steel drum player Andy Narell, Havana Meets Kingston, Hawaiian guitar player Jim ‘Kimo’ West, Madagascar’s Rossy, and Canary Island timple player German Lopez.

Wednesday January 31

SPECIAL: Global Village heads to Senegal this time for a wide array of artists and styles. We’ll hear music from Orchestra Baobab, a pioneering group that added new African influences to the Cuban music popular in Senegal at the time; Baaba Maal, who incorporated rock, reggae and salsa into Senegalese music; international star Youssou N’Dour both as a leader and from his early days with the Star Band of Dakar; and the delicate cross-cultural collaborations of kora players Ablaye Cissoko (with the band Constantinople) and Seckou Keita (as part of the AKA Trio).

Thursday February 1

SPECIAL: Global Village marks International Day of Black Women in the Arts with a special show devoted to music from women from Africa and the Caribbean. We’ll hear sounds from the townships, zouk, reggae and more from such artists as Miriam Makeba, Angelique Kidjo, Jah9, Oumou Sangare, Sia Tolno, and the Mahotella Queens.

Friday February 2

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

A trip along the Silk Road with oud player Ibantuta

A compilation of classics from Brazilian Forro star Ary Lobo

Roots and electronics from the Venezuelan duo, Mito y Comadre

Danish folk from the Helene Blum & Harald Haugaard Band

Poetic fado from Portuguese singer Lina

The 20th anniversary special from Basque group Korrontzi

And a dynamic live set from Malian veteran Mama Sissoko

