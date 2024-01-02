Global Village's Best Music of 2023

Click the links below to listen on the streaming platform of your choice.

1. Of Tropique – Buster Goes West (Electric Cowbell)

2. Aga Kha Master Musicians – Nowruz (Smithsonian Folkways)

3.Dur Dur Band International – The Berlin Session (Out Here)

4. Gao Hong & Kadialy Kouyate – Terri Kunda (ARC Music)

5. Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens - Music Inferno: The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-89 (Umsakazo)

6.Aguankó – Unidad (Aguanko)

7. Genticorum - Au coeur de l'aube (Genticorum)

8. Batsükh Dorj - Ogbelerim, Music for my Ancestors (Buda Musique)

9. Leon Keita – Leon Keita (Analog Africa)

10. Driss El Maloumi – Aswat (Contre-Jour)

11. Matthieu Saglio – Voices (ACT Music)

12. Plena Libre – Cuatro Esquinas (Plena Libre)

13.Dimitris Papageorgiou - Greek Bouzouki Classics (ARC Music)

14. Flamenco Passion - A Tribute to Paco de Lucia (Storyville)

15. Frigg – Perintö/Heritage (Bafe’s Factory)

16.Roberta Roman - La Petite Naples, Vol. 2: Opération sultan (Entourage Contempo)

17. Various – Lost in Tajikistan (Riverboat)

18. Ali Farka Touré – Voyageur (World Circuit)

19. The Blassics – Sounding Times (Odd Funk)

20.Eliades Ochoa – Guajiro (World Circuit)