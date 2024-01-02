Global Village's Best Music of 2023
Chris Heim, host of Global Village, shares her picks for the best global music releases of 2023.
Click the links below to listen on the streaming platform of your choice.
1. Of Tropique – Buster Goes West (Electric Cowbell)
2. Aga Kha Master Musicians – Nowruz (Smithsonian Folkways)
3.Dur Dur Band International – The Berlin Session (Out Here)
4. Gao Hong & Kadialy Kouyate – Terri Kunda (ARC Music)
5. Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens - Music Inferno: The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-89 (Umsakazo)
6.Aguankó – Unidad (Aguanko)
7. Genticorum - Au coeur de l'aube (Genticorum)
8. Batsükh Dorj - Ogbelerim, Music for my Ancestors (Buda Musique)
9. Leon Keita – Leon Keita (Analog Africa)
10. Driss El Maloumi – Aswat (Contre-Jour)
11. Matthieu Saglio – Voices (ACT Music)
12. Plena Libre – Cuatro Esquinas (Plena Libre)
13.Dimitris Papageorgiou - Greek Bouzouki Classics (ARC Music)
14. Flamenco Passion - A Tribute to Paco de Lucia (Storyville)
15. Frigg – Perintö/Heritage (Bafe’s Factory)
16.Roberta Roman - La Petite Naples, Vol. 2: Opération sultan (Entourage Contempo)
17. Various – Lost in Tajikistan (Riverboat)
18. Ali Farka Touré – Voyageur (World Circuit)
19. The Blassics – Sounding Times (Odd Funk)
20.Eliades Ochoa – Guajiro (World Circuit)