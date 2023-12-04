June Tabor, Disney World, Finland, Kepa Junkera & Toots

Monday December 4

Global Village kicks off the December June Tabor feature with music from across the career of one of the great voices of English folk. We’ll hear music she did under her own name, with the Oysterband, and as part of the Silly Sisters with Maddy Prior. Plus new music from world fusion guitarist Bobby Rozario, oud player Amin Al Aiedy, and contemporary Ethio group, the Entoto Band.

Tuesday December 5

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of pioneering film animator Walt Disney with a visit to ‘Disney World’ – a program devoted to world, jazz, and other unusual versions of what have become iconic songs from such Disney films as Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Lady and the Tramp, and other classics. We’ll hear unique versions of those songs from the likes of Los Lobos, Miles Davis, Buster Poindexter, Tom Waits, Peggy Lee, Yma Sumac, and more.

Wednesday December 6

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Independence Day in Finland, the date marking the country’s 1917 separation from Russia. The show highlights a broad range of music from traditional styles of different regions of the country, to rock, jazz, Balkan, and African-inspired music from Finnish bands. Among the groups and artists featured – the Helsinki-Cotonou Ensemble, Piirpauke, Slobo Horo, Teija Niku, Sampo Lassila Narinkka, Hedningarna, and Frigg.

Thursday December 7

This time in the Global Village we highlight music from acclaimed Basque accordionist Kepa Junkera. We’ll hear music from across his career and from some of his many collaborations, including with the remarkable Galician singer Davide Salvado. We’ll also hear more accordion sounds from Finland’s Markku Lepisto (with mandolinist Petri Hakala), the Quebecois band Le Vent du Nord, and Italian neo-folk pioneers Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino.

Friday December 8

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of one of the giants of reggae music – Toots Hibbert. We’ll hear music from Toots & the Maytals from early hits to international breakthroughs to the group’s final Grammy-winning album. We’ll also hear guest appearances by Toots, and covers of his songs from Jazz Jamaica, Ernest Ranglin, Bunny Wailer, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, the Blind Boys of Alabama, and more – in a program devoted entirely to his music.