Savannah Fest – Ger Mandolin, Giving Tuesday, Helsinki Mandoliners, Brazilian Mandolinists & New Releases

Monday November 27

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, a monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with the November Global Mandolins feature, it’s a rare performance from the Ger Mandolin Orchestra. Modeled after the once popular ensembles made up of members of the mandolin family and featuring some of the finest mandolinists working today, Ger presents a program of klezmer, Italian, Ukrainian, newgrass, and other lively sounds and styles. Acclaimed player Mike Marshall heads up the ensemble and also serves as the congenial emcee for the performance.

Tuesday November 28

SPECIAL: It’s Giving Tuesday and Global Village devotes the entire show to songs in the spirit of the day. We’ll hear selections from the Playing for Change series, The Same Heart soundtrack, Bob Marley, Chopteeth Afrofunk Big Band, and more. Started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation, Giving Tuesday hopes to encourage charitable donations in the spirit of the holiday season.

Wednesday November 29

In conjunction with the November Global Mandolins feature, Global Village highlights music from the Helsinki Mandoliners, three master musicians from the Finnish folk scene. We’ll also hear some selections that group members did on solo and another group projects. New music this time comes from cellist Matthieu Saglio, the Quebecois group Genticorum, the multi-national Aga Khan Master Musicians, and the world chamber music ‘duo of duos’ - Peirani, Segal, Sissoko & Parisien.

Thursday November 30

Global Village wraps up the November Global Mandolin feature with Brazilian mandolin from Danilo Brito, Mike Marshall with Choro Famoso, Aquarela, and Hamilton de Holanda. We’ll also hear Brazilian releases from drummer Vanderlei Pereira, and vocalist Denise Krammer.

Friday December 1

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

New Ethio group, the Negarit Band

A wide range of Latin sounds and styles from Conjunto Tierra Linda, Valeria Matzner, and Los Cenzontles

Estonian and Estonian-Swedish neo-folk from Ruut and Frander, respectively

The first release in four decades from reggae and dub group Creation Rebel

Contemporary oud from Amin Al Aiedy

And new holiday releases from Mads Tolling, Nils Landgren, and the George Gee Swing Orchestra.