Tabu Ley, Flamenco Live, Ukraine, Modern Mandolin Quartet & Roswell Rudd

Monday November 13

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of Tabu Ley Rochereau - one of the giants of African music and one of the architects of the popular soukous style of music. We’ll highlight music from early in his career when he worked with Le Grande Kalle, some of his classic recordings, and several key artists who emerged from his influential bands.

Tuesday November 14

Flamenco live on tap this time in the Global Village with concert recordings from the legendary Paco de Lucia, Jerez Texas, and Paco Peña, along with some touches of flamenco in the work of guitar legend John McLaughlin (with Shakti), and from world chamber cellist Matthieu Saglio.

Wednesday November 15

Global Village highlights music from Ukraine this time. We’ll hear the Ukrainian-Polish group DagaDana, Canadian-Ukrainian pianist John Stetch, U.S. based Eastern European group Harmonia, and UK punk-folk band the Ukrainians. Plus Algerian artists Abdelli and Anouar Kaddour Cherif, Denver’s Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion, Nordic ‘folk party’ band Marvara, and Eliades Ochoa of Cuarteto Patria and Buena Vista Social Club fame.

Thursday November 16

In conjunction with the November Global Mandolins Feature, Global Village features music from the Modern Mandolin Quartet (with both Mike Marshall and Dana Rath, featured as part of the Ger Mandolin Orchestra on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival program airing the last week of the month). We’ll also hear the latest releases from pipa player Gao Hong with kora artist Kadialy Kouyate, singer Kavita Shah (with music of Cape Verde), Afro-Brazilian band Bixiga 70, Mongolian singer and multi-instrumentalist Batsukh Dorj, and tropical exotica group, the Bahama Soul Club.

Friday November 17

Global Village marks birthdays of bassist Ben Allison and trombonist Roswell Rudd. Though both are best known for their work in jazz, they’ve also done some world-influenced projects that we’ll explore this time. The November Global Mandolin Feature continues with some Italian mandolin from David Grisman and Carlo Aonzo, and the eclectic work of Czech player Radim Zenkl (featured as part of the Ger Mandolin Orchestra on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing later this month).