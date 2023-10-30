Global Village @ Savannah, Halloween, Henry ‘Pucho’ Brown, Dave Pegg & New Releases

Monday October 30

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, a monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with the October ‘desert blues’ feature, it’s acclaimed guitarist Bombino, dubbed the ‘Sultan of Shred’ by the New York Times. He has attracted international attention for his distinctively modern and rock approach to the hypnotic Tuareg sound, his work with members of the Black Keys and Rolling Stones, and a series of albums that have topped world music charts.

Tuesday October 31

HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Things are about to get a bit scary in the Global Village. Join us for our Global Village Halloween special for lots of ghoulish global sounds from the likes of Beausoleil, Tom Waits, Lila Downs, Willie Bobo, Brave Combo, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have Halloween specials tonight.)

Wednesday November 1

It’s the birthday today of Henry ‘Pucho’ Brown, the percussionist and bandleader whose Latin Soul Brother lineup served up a heady mix of funk, Latin and jazz sounds. We’ll hear some of his early classics and his later comeback work. We also kick off the November Global Mandolins feature with music from Mike Marshall with the Turtle Island Quartet. Plus new music from Solomane Doumbia, Pete Escovedo, and the Bahama Soul Club.

Thursday November 2

Global Village marks the birthday of English folk rock bassist Dave Pegg with music he did with Nick Drake, John Martyn, and Richard & Linda Thompson. We continue the November Global Mandolins feature with Pegg in a rare track on that instrument with Fairport Convention, along with mandolins featured on music from Finland’s Frigg, and Germany’s Fiddle Folk Family.

Friday November 3

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time: