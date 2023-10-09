Canadian Thanksgiving, Cyril Neville, Poland, Spain & Desert Blues

Monday October 9

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Canadian Thanksgiving Day with music from a wide array of Canadian artists. We’ll hear traditional, folk, and roots music from Beyond the Pale, Jayme Stone, Vishten, Jon Brooks, the Jerry Cans, Harry Manx, and Ten Strings & a Goat Skin, along with a variety of world sounds from Lorraine Klaasen, Danny Michel with the Garifuna Collective, Kobo Town, Roberto Lopez, and the Souljazz Orchestra.

Tuesday October 10

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we head to the Crescent City to celebrate the birthday of one of the members of one of the city’s great musical families – Cyril Neville. We’ll hear early music he did with the Meters, with the Neville Brothers, as a leader, and as a special guest with Los Hombres Calientes, Lakou Mizik, the Wild Magnolias, the Soul Rebels, and the Soul Rebels.

Wednesday October 11

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Pulaski Memorial Day to honor the Polish Revolutionary War hero Casimir Pulaski and Polish Americans. The program highlights a wide array of contemporary Polish bands ranging from traditional and avant-folk, to African, klezmer and jazz influenced groups. Plus such American artists as Polka King Frankie Yankovic, punk polka pioneers Brave Combo, and U.S. based Polish world-jazz singer Grazyna Auguscik – along with a polka classic from Berlin’s 17 Hippies. Artists featured include Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra, Maria Pomianowska & Groupe Gainde, Janusz Prusinowski Trio, Kapela Maliszow, Tegie Chlopy, Motion Trio and Jarek Bester.

Thursday October 12

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the National Day of Spain, a national holiday in that nation, with a program devoted to a variety of Spanish sounds and styles. We’ll hear intricate and evocative regional accordion music, flamenco jazz, Mediterranean-Spanish fusions, and Spanish brass. Among the artists and groups featured are Kepa Junkera, Korrontzi, Chano Dominguez, Carlos Nunez, Radio Tarifa, and more.

Friday October 13

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the October feature, Global Village devotes the show to ‘desert blues,’ the hypnotic style that emerged from the Sahara and has drawn international attention and acclaim. We’ll hear the pioneering group Tinariwen, the first female Tuareg group Les Filles de Illighadad, Western Saharan band Group Doueh, the ‘Jimi Hendrix of the Desert’ Mdou Mctar, Bombino (our featured artist on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show later this month), and more.