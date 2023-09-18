African Piano, Talk Like a Pirate, Afro-Peru, Peace Day & King Sunny Ade

Monday September 18

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the September World Piano feature, Global Village highlights African, and especially South African, pianists. We’ll hear the legendary Abdullah Ibrahim (including in the groundbreaking Jazz Epistles band with Hugh Masekela), Chris McGregor’s pioneering Brotherhood of Breath group, along with South African artists Bokani Dyer, Tete Mbambisa, and Bheki Mselelu. We’ll also journey to the opposite end of the continent for some of the Moroccan/Gnawa-influenced work of American pianist Randy Weston.

Tuesday September 19

SPECIAL: It’s Talk Like a Pirate Day! In honor of the occasion, Global Village has a special show filled with songs about pirates from the likes of Rickie Lee Jones, Roger McGuinn, Marianne Faithfull, Bob Marley, Al Stewart, the Almanac Singers with Woody Guthrie, and, of course, some music from the Pirates of Penzance!

Wednesday September 20

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Global Village highlights some Afro-Peruvian sounds this time, including music from Afro-Peruvian champion Susana Baca, Afro-Peruvian jazz from Gabriel Alegria, and classic Peruvian chicha music from Los Wembler’s De Iquitos. We also continue our World Piano Month feature with selections from Cuban pianists Harold Lopez-Nussa and Omar Sosa. And there’s also some Ethio-jazz from the great Mulatu Astatke, and Afrobeat from Seun Kuti & Egypt 80.

Thursday September 21

SPECIAL: Global Village marks International Day of Peace, a day set aside by the United Nations since 1982 in support of world peace. The program highlights topical tunes from a variety of artists from around the world, including Third World, Vieux Farka Toure, Sameer Gupta, the Holmes Brothers, Edwin Starr, and more.

Friday September 22

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of King Sunny Ade - one of the giants of Nigerian music and a key figure in helping to introduce contemporary African music to international listeners. The show features music from across his career along with guest appearances he made with Jorge Ben and Manu Dibango

