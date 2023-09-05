Labor Day, Randy Weston, Colombian Accordion, Brazil Independence & Brazil Piano

Monday September 4

SPECIAL: We are hard at work this Labor Day in the Global Village! Join us for some great songs about work and workers from a wide array of artists and in a broad array of styles. Among the artists featured: Tom Waits, Toots Hibbert, the Strawbs, Steely Dan, Abbey Lincoln, the Roches, the Beatles, Sting, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate Labor Day tonight.)

Tuesday September 5

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the September World Piano feature, we devote the show to a tribute to piano great Randy Weston. Weston was a pioneer in bringing attention to the African roots of American jazz, and his distinctive style was a deep fusion of jazz and African influences. We’ll hear music from his groundbreaking 1960 album Uhuru Afrika, the classic two-disc set The Spirits of Our Ancestors, and his Grammy-nominated release Tanjah. We’ll also hear covers of several of his compositions that have become standards from John Renbourn, Mark Whitfield, and Ray Barretto.

Wednesday September 6

This time in the Global Village, we highlight a different kind of keyboard with music featuring Colombian accordion. We’ll hear music from vallenato great Lisandro Meza, cumbia and vallenato accordionist Beto Jamaica, and a compilation featuring music from Colombia’s famed Discos Fuentes label. We’ll also hear from Minnesota Afrobeat band Black Market Brass, Cameroon legend Manu Dibango, roots master Ry Cooder with Cuban guitar great Manuel Galban, and even a little surf guitar (!) from the Sentinals.

**Thursday September 7

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Brazilian Independence Day with a wide array of styles and artists from that country. We’ll hear Ary Barroso’s classic song, Brazil, along with music from the all-star Trio de Paz, Brazilian mandolin master Hamilton De Holanda, Afrobeat inspired Bixiga 70, nova bossa nova group Bossacucanova, acclaimed singer Virginia Rodrigues, and even some Brazilian music by way of Kansas City from Ensemble Iberica.

(STRANGE CURRENCY AND NIGHT TRAIN ALSO HAVE BRAZIL SPECIALS TONIGHT)

Friday September 8

In conjunction with the September Piano Month feature, Global Village features some of the great pianists to have come from Brazil, including Antonio Carlos Jobim, Eliane Elias, Tania Maria, and Joao Donato. We’ll also hear new music from a Bossa Nova compilation featuring artists not from Brazil, a salute to the human voice from the Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band, the debut of Malawian singer and songwriter Keturah, and previously unreleased concert performances from the great South African township group, Mahlathini & the Mahotella Queens.