Global Village at Savannah, Concert 4 Bangladesh, Mali, Niger & New Releases

Monday July 31

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing live performances from top world music artists and groups. This month, in conjunction with our June Bola Sete feature, we head to the Savannah Music Festival for another talented Brazilian guitarist, Chico Pinheiro. One of the rising stars on the Brazilian jazz scene, Pinheiro has released several albums under his own name and as a co-leader, and worked with an impressive list of American, European, and Brazilian artists and groups. For this edition of Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, we’ll hear Pinheiro with his own group, dueting with Brazilian guitar master Romero Lubambo, and guesting with singer and NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves.

Tuesday August 1

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the anniversary of the Concert for Bangladesh, which took place on August 1, 1971 in Madison Square Garden. The groundbreaking event was the first and a template for many benefit concerts that followed to aid a variety of humanitarian efforts. Global Village features music from the Concert, from the two key artists who helped put the event together - George Harrison and Ravi Shankar – and from other artists who performed there.

Wednesday August 2

SPECIAL: Global Village kicks off the August feature with an entire program devoted to the music of Mali. We’ll hear Malian legend Ali Farka Toure, his son Vieux Farka Toure, and former band member Afel Bocoum; the kora sound of Mali from master musician Toumani Diabate, his son Sidiki Diabate, and also Ballake Sissoko (from a new quartet album); the great tradition of female Malian singers including super star Oumou Sangare, and pioneering artist Coumba Sidibe; and even some ‘Griot Jazz’ from Baba Sissoko.

Thursday August 3

SPECIAL: With the current unrest in the country, celebrations this year will no doubt be muted, but Global Village will mark Independence Day in Niger with a salute to some of the fine artists and groups from that nation. We’ll hear music from the popular Tal National and the duo of Saadou Bori and Moussa Poussy, and several Tuareg groups with members from Niger, including Etran Finatawa, Toumast, and Bombino.

Friday August 4

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Pioneering Tuareg group Tinariwen

A contemporary bossa nova compilation

A Latin jazz celebration of the human voice from the Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Latin cabaret from singer Raquel Bitton

Estonia singer Mari Kalkun

Afro-Brazilian singer Irma Ferreira

Nigerian-German Afrobeat ensemble Bantu

And contemporary klezmer from Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi