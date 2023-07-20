Vince Guaraldi (with Bola Sete), Mandela Day, Brass Bands, Santana & Flamenco

Monday July 17

Vince Guaraldi is best known for his music in the Peanuts TV shows, but for his birthday this time in the Global Village we’ll hear him on several albums he did with July featured artist, Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete. We’ll also hear the latest from Greek bouzouki player Dimitris Papageorgiou, Roberta Roman’s musical recounting of World War II’s devastating Operation Sultan, and Guinea-Bissau balafon player Kimi Djabate.

(Night Train also features music from Guaraldi with Sete tonight.)

Tuesday July 18

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Nelson Mandela International Day – a special day of commemoration, celebration, and public service designated by the United Nations in honor of South African leader Nelson Mandela’s birthday. The show highlights music in honor of Mandela and the fight against apartheid in South Africa that still resonate today, including works from a number of musicians from South Africa. We’ll hear selections from Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, Artists United Against Apartheid, NEA Jazz Master Abdullah Ibrahim, Brenda Fassie, Harry Belafonte, and more.

Wednesday July 19

SPECIAL: Global Village devotes the show this time to brass bands from around the world. We travel to several continents and explore a number of different styles including Balkan brass bands Fanfare Ciocarlia and the Boban and Marko Markovic Orkestar, Japan’s Black Bottom Brass Band, India’s Bollywood Brass Band, Mexico’s Los Rurales, Benin’s Gangbe Brass Band, the Crescent City’s Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and more.

Thursday July 20

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of Carlos Santana with a program devoted to his music – including selections with the Santana band (music from the band’s debut and from the Santana IV album that reunited the Woodstock era group), as a solo artist (from Havana Moon), and as a guest (with Nigerian drummer Olatunji, and bluesmen Buddy Guy and John Lee Hooker).

Friday July 21

SPECIAL: In a special edition of the show, Global Village features contemporary flamenco and flamenco fusion. We’ll hear recent releases from Paco de Lucia at Montreux, the Danish band Flamenco Passion with a tribute to Paco, and Shakti with a flamenco-Indian fusion piece. There’s also music from flamenco saxophone and flute player (and Paco sideman) Jorge Pardo, the Colorado-based Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion (with special guest Howard Levy), guitarist Nino Josele (with harpist Edmar Castaneda), and July featured artist Bola Sete with a “Flamenco Fantasy.”