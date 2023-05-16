Eno, Tabou Combo, Taj Mahal, Haitian Flag Day & Grace Jones

Monday May 15

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of keyboardist, songwriter, and early world music adopter Brian Eno. We’ll hear music he did under his own name and as a guest and producer with Peter Gabriel, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Burkina Faso’s Farafina with Jon Hassell, the Talking Heads, Uganda’s Geoffrey Oryema, and more.

Tuesday May 16

In conjunction with the May Haitian Heritage Month feature, Global Village highlights one of Haiti’s most popular groups, Tabou Combo. We’ll also hear the latest from Puerto Rico’s Plena Libre, new-flamenco guitarist Nino Josele, and South Africa’s Mahlathini & the Mahotella Queens.

Wednesday May 17

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of bluesman Taj Mahal by exploring the world music side of his work from throughout his career. Along with his classic blues and roots music, Taj Mahal has been a pioneer in exploring the connections between blues and Caribbean, African, and Hawaiian music and has worked with a number of world artists including kora player Toumani Diabate, Malian guitar great Ali Farka Toure, and on the Red Hot + Riot tribute to Afrobeat legend Fela.

(Night Train also features Taj Mahal tonight.)

Thursday May 18

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the Haitian Flag and Universities Day holiday with music from a variety of Haitian artists and groups. We’ll hear roots, compas, and cross-cultural collaborations from Boukman Eksperyans, Lakou Mizik (with special guest Leyla McCalla and featured in this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show), the Neville Brothers with Les Freres Parents, and more.

Friday May 19

Global Village marks the birthday of Grace Jones; continues the May Haiti feature with a classic from Les Loups Noirs and a new album from Haitian rocker Moonlight Benjamin; and showcases the latest releases from Adedeji and Ireke.

