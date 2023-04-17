Chief Bey, Zimbabwe, Roma, Orchestre Poly-Rythmo and Tito Puente's centennial

Monday, April 17

Global Village celebrates the birthday of percussionist, teacher, and folklorist Chief Bey in this special edition of the show. Bey was featured on some of the early influential world titles of the '60s – including recordings from Olatunji, Miriam Makeba, Herbie Mann, and Art Blakey – and later innovative world jazz work from Hamiet Bluiett (of World Saxophone Quartet fame), Ahmad Abdul-Malik, and Randy Weston.

Tuesday, April 18

Global Village marks Independence Day of Zimbabwe with music from a number of artists from that country, including the legendary Thomas Mapfumo whose chimurenga music was an integral part of the independence movement and acclaimed singer-songwriter Oliver Mtukudzi. Plus, a traditional mbira player Ephat Mujuru and one of the first major female artists to play mbira, Stella Chiweshe. Also, popular dance bands, the Bhundu Boys and the Four Brothers.

Wednesday, April 19

In this edition of the show, it's Roma Around the World, as Global Village features a wide array of Roma artists and styles. We'll travel from the original home of the Roma in northwestern India to Spain and beyond, with India's Jaipur Kawa Brass Band, popular Balkan brass bands Fanfare Ciocărlia and the Boban Marković Orkestar, the Roma-inspired Istanbul Oriental Ensemble, Romanian village band Taraf de Haīdouks, and contemporary and fusion Roma-inspired sounds from The Gypsy Cuban Project, Hungary's Anselmo Crew, and Joe Zawinul.

Thursday, April 20

It's the centennial birthday today of April's featured artist Tito Puente and Global Village celebrates with a special show devoted to his music. We'll hear some of his classic recordings, covers of his songs by Santana, Angélique Kidjo, Cal Tjader, and Candido, and guest appearances he made with Celia Cruz, Gloria Estefan, ad Poncho Sanchez.

Night Train, also featuring Puente this month, has a Tito special tonight as well from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Friday, April 21

Global Village features music of Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou this time. The popular band from Benin is known for its mix of styles and rhythms - fusing Afrobeat, soukous, funk and more with Beninese styles. We'll hear music from their early days and from their return a quarter century after disbanding. Plus, music from singer Angelique Kidjo and guitarist Lionel Loueke – both also from Benin, Latin jazz from Poncho Sanchez, and some Afrobeat-infused sounds from the Lunar Octet.

