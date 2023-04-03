Global Village Top 40 for March 2023
1. Roberta Roman – Le Petite Naples (Vol. 2) Operation Sultan (Entourage Contempo)
2. Kimi Djabate – Dindin (Cumbancha)
3. of Tropique – Buster Goes West (Electric Cowbell)
4. Tarkany Trio – A Cimbalomprimas (Fono)
5. TRIO Grekow - Peev – Tsvyatko – Balkan Groove (Amadeus)
6. Taraf Syriana – Taraf Syriana (LulaWorld)
7. Gaye Su Akyol – Anadolu Ejderi (Glitterbeat)
8. Meral Polat Trio – Ez Ki Me (Amarte)
9. Lorraine Klassen & Mongezi Ntaka – Gratitude (Justin Time)
10. Nino Josele – Galaxias (Nino Josele)
11. Duplex – Maelstrom (ARC Music)
12. Various – Peru Selvatico (Analog Africa)
13. Agent Starling – Clandestine (Loudhailer UK)
14. Jiraan – Sirto (Zephyrus)
15. Majid Bekkas – Joudour (Igloo)
16. Momi Maiga – Nio (Segell Microscopi)
17. Moonlight Benjamin – Wayo (Ma Case)
18. Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)
19. Tsuumi Sound System – Concert in Stereo (Aito)
20. Solomane Doumbia – Segou to Lagos (Mieruba)
21. Marcus Gad – Ready for Battle (Balo Music)
22. Kala Jula & Gangbe Brass Band – Asro (Buda Musique)
23. Djeli Moussa Conde – Mama Africa (Accords Croises)
24. Entoto Band – Entoto Band (Guitar Globe Trotter)
25. Kosmo Sound – Fruit of the Void (Zephyrus)
26. Mwezi WaQ. – Le Blues des Sourds-Muets (Buda Musique)
27. Alhaji Waziri Oshemah – The Muslim Highlife of Alhaji Waziri Oshemah (Luaka Bop)
28. Adedeji - Yoruba Odyssey (One World)
29. Lucas Santtana – O Paraiso (No Format!)
30. Cserepes – The Sold Girl (Fono)
31. Orchestra Gold – Medicine (Orchestra Gold)
32. Gang Jah Mind – Refugees (Believe)
33. Alice in Wonderband – Rikataka (CPL)
34. Baul Meets Saz – Banjara (Uren)
35. Flowk – Trobada (Segell Microscopi)
36. Tradifusio – Empeltant Arrecs (Segell Microscopi)
37. Mostar Sevdah Reunion – Lady Sings the Balkan Blues (Snail)
38. Paivi Hirvonen - Kallio (Nordic Notes
39. Solju – Uvjamuohta/Powder Snow (Bafe’s Factory
40. Souad Massi – Sequana (Backing Track)