© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Global-Village-Square.jpg
Global Village

Global Village Top 40 for March 2023

By Chris Heim
Published April 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT
Global-Village-Square.jpg

1.       Roberta Roman – Le Petite Naples (Vol. 2) Operation Sultan (Entourage Contempo)
2.       Kimi Djabate – Dindin (Cumbancha)
3.       of Tropique – Buster Goes West (Electric Cowbell)
4.       Tarkany Trio – A Cimbalomprimas (Fono)
5.       TRIO Grekow - Peev – Tsvyatko – Balkan Groove (Amadeus)
6.       Taraf Syriana – Taraf Syriana (LulaWorld)
7.       Gaye Su Akyol – Anadolu Ejderi (Glitterbeat)
8.       Meral Polat Trio – Ez Ki Me (Amarte)
9.       Lorraine Klassen & Mongezi Ntaka – Gratitude (Justin Time)
10.   Nino Josele – Galaxias (Nino Josele)
11.   Duplex – Maelstrom (ARC Music)
12.   Various – Peru Selvatico (Analog Africa)
13.   Agent Starling – Clandestine (Loudhailer UK)
14.   Jiraan – Sirto (Zephyrus)
15.   Majid Bekkas – Joudour (Igloo)
16.   Momi Maiga – Nio (Segell Microscopi)
17.   Moonlight Benjamin – Wayo (Ma Case)
18.   Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)
19.   Tsuumi Sound System – Concert in Stereo (Aito)
20.   Solomane Doumbia – Segou to Lagos (Mieruba)
21.   Marcus Gad – Ready for Battle (Balo Music)
22.   Kala Jula & Gangbe Brass Band – Asro (Buda Musique)
23.   Djeli Moussa Conde – Mama Africa (Accords Croises)
24.   Entoto Band – Entoto Band (Guitar Globe Trotter)
25.   Kosmo Sound – Fruit of the Void (Zephyrus)
26.   Mwezi WaQ. – Le Blues des Sourds-Muets (Buda Musique)
27.   Alhaji Waziri Oshemah – The Muslim Highlife of Alhaji Waziri Oshemah (Luaka Bop)
28.   Adedeji - Yoruba Odyssey (One World)
29.   Lucas Santtana – O Paraiso (No Format!)
30.   Cserepes – The Sold Girl (Fono)
31.   Orchestra Gold – Medicine (Orchestra Gold)
32.   Gang Jah Mind – Refugees (Believe)
33.   Alice in Wonderband – Rikataka (CPL)
34.   Baul Meets Saz – Banjara (Uren)
35.   Flowk – Trobada (Segell Microscopi)
36.   Tradifusio – Empeltant Arrecs (Segell Microscopi)
37.   Mostar Sevdah Reunion – Lady Sings the Balkan Blues (Snail)
38.   Paivi Hirvonen - Kallio (Nordic Notes
39.   Solju – Uvjamuohta/Powder Snow (Bafe’s Factory
40.   Souad Massi – Sequana (Backing Track)

Tags
Global Village music
Stay Connected
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim