Global Village Top 40 for March 2023

1. Roberta Roman – Le Petite Naples (Vol. 2) Operation Sultan (Entourage Contempo)

2. Kimi Djabate – Dindin (Cumbancha)

3. of Tropique – Buster Goes West (Electric Cowbell)

4. Tarkany Trio – A Cimbalomprimas (Fono)

5. TRIO Grekow - Peev – Tsvyatko – Balkan Groove (Amadeus)

6. Taraf Syriana – Taraf Syriana (LulaWorld)

7. Gaye Su Akyol – Anadolu Ejderi (Glitterbeat)

8. Meral Polat Trio – Ez Ki Me (Amarte)

9. Lorraine Klassen & Mongezi Ntaka – Gratitude (Justin Time)

10. Nino Josele – Galaxias (Nino Josele)

11. Duplex – Maelstrom (ARC Music)

12. Various – Peru Selvatico (Analog Africa)

13. Agent Starling – Clandestine (Loudhailer UK)

14. Jiraan – Sirto (Zephyrus)

15. Majid Bekkas – Joudour (Igloo)

16. Momi Maiga – Nio (Segell Microscopi)

17. Moonlight Benjamin – Wayo (Ma Case)

18. Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)

19. Tsuumi Sound System – Concert in Stereo (Aito)

20. Solomane Doumbia – Segou to Lagos (Mieruba)

21. Marcus Gad – Ready for Battle (Balo Music)

22. Kala Jula & Gangbe Brass Band – Asro (Buda Musique)

23. Djeli Moussa Conde – Mama Africa (Accords Croises)

24. Entoto Band – Entoto Band (Guitar Globe Trotter)

25. Kosmo Sound – Fruit of the Void (Zephyrus)

26. Mwezi WaQ. – Le Blues des Sourds-Muets (Buda Musique)

27. Alhaji Waziri Oshemah – The Muslim Highlife of Alhaji Waziri Oshemah (Luaka Bop)

28. Adedeji - Yoruba Odyssey (One World)

29. Lucas Santtana – O Paraiso (No Format!)

30. Cserepes – The Sold Girl (Fono)

31. Orchestra Gold – Medicine (Orchestra Gold)

32. Gang Jah Mind – Refugees (Believe)

33. Alice in Wonderband – Rikataka (CPL)

34. Baul Meets Saz – Banjara (Uren)

35. Flowk – Trobada (Segell Microscopi)

36. Tradifusio – Empeltant Arrecs (Segell Microscopi)

37. Mostar Sevdah Reunion – Lady Sings the Balkan Blues (Snail)

38. Paivi Hirvonen - Kallio (Nordic Notes

39. Solju – Uvjamuohta/Powder Snow (Bafe’s Factory

40. Souad Massi – Sequana (Backing Track)