Global Village Top 40 for February 2023
1. of Tropique – Buster Goes West (Electric Cowbell)
2. Various – Peru Selvatico (Analog Africa)
3. Agent Starling – Clandestine (Loudhailer UK)
4. Duplex – Maelstrom (ARC Music)
5. Kosmo Sound – Fruit of the Void (Zephyrus)
6. Nino Josele – Galaxias (Nino Josele)
7. Taraf Syriana – Taraf Syriana (LulaWorld)
8. Mwezi WaQ. – Le Blues des Sourds-Muets (Buda Musique)
9. Tarkany Trio – A Cimbalomprimas (Fono)
10. Alhaji Waziri Oshemah – The Muslim Highlife of Alhaji Waziri Oshemah (Luaka Bop)
11. Adedeji – Yoruba Odyssey (One World)
12. Lucas Santtana – O Paraiso (No Format!)
13. Cserepes – The Sold Girl (Fono)
14. Tranquila – Celeste Canta Chavela (Segell Microscopi)
15. Jahzz – Women (Utopia)
16. Majid Bekkas – Joudour (Igloo)
17. Gaye Su Akyol – Anadolu Ejderi (Glitterbeat)
18. Meral Polat Trio – Ez Ki Me (Amarte)
19. Orchestra Gold – Medicine (Orchestra Gold)
20. Batida – Neon Colonialismo (Crammed Discs)
21. Dubmatix – Rewired (Echo Beach)
22. Gang Jah Mind – Refugees (Believe)
23. Alice in Wonderband – Rikataka (CPL)
24. Carmen Souza – Interconnectedness (Galileo)
25. Baul Meets Saz – Banjara (Uren)
26. Flowk – Trobada (Segell Microscopi)
27. Lorraine Klassen & Mongezi Ntaka – Gratitude (Justin Time)
28. Tradifusio – Empeltant Arrecs (Segell Microscopi)
29. The Movers – 1970-1976 (Analog Africa)
30. Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)
31. Mostar Sevdah Reunion – Lady Sings the Balkan Blues (Snail)
32. Radicanto – Alle Radici del Canto (Visage)
33. Various – Saigon Supersound Vol. 3 (Saigon Supersound)
34. Paivi Hirvonen – Kallio (Nordic Notes
35. Gyedu – Blay Ambolley and Hi-Life Jazz (Agogo)
36. Solju – Uvjamuohta/Powder Snow (Bafe’s Factory
37. VRi – Islais a Genir (Bendigedig)
38. Okra Playground – Itku (Nordic Notes)
39. Souad Massi – Sequana (Backing Track)
40. Momi Maiga – Nio (Segell Microscopi)