Global Village Top 40 for February 2023

By Chris Heim
Published March 1, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST
Global-Village-Square.jpg

1.       of Tropique – Buster Goes West (Electric Cowbell)
2.       Various – Peru Selvatico (Analog Africa)
3.       Agent Starling – Clandestine (Loudhailer UK)
4.       Duplex – Maelstrom (ARC Music)
5.       Kosmo Sound – Fruit of the Void (Zephyrus)
6.       Nino Josele – Galaxias (Nino Josele)
7.       Taraf Syriana – Taraf Syriana (LulaWorld)
8.       Mwezi WaQ. – Le Blues des Sourds-Muets (Buda Musique)
9.       Tarkany Trio – A Cimbalomprimas (Fono)
10.   Alhaji Waziri Oshemah – The Muslim Highlife of Alhaji Waziri Oshemah (Luaka Bop)
11.   Adedeji – Yoruba Odyssey (One World)
12.   Lucas Santtana – O Paraiso (No Format!)
13.   Cserepes – The Sold Girl (Fono)
14.   Tranquila – Celeste Canta Chavela (Segell Microscopi)
15.   Jahzz – Women (Utopia)
16.   Majid Bekkas – Joudour (Igloo)
17.   Gaye Su Akyol – Anadolu Ejderi (Glitterbeat)
18.   Meral Polat Trio – Ez Ki Me (Amarte)
19.   Orchestra Gold – Medicine (Orchestra Gold)
20.   Batida –  Neon Colonialismo (Crammed Discs)
21.   Dubmatix – Rewired (Echo Beach)
22.   Gang Jah Mind – Refugees (Believe)
23.   Alice in Wonderband – Rikataka (CPL)
24.   Carmen Souza – Interconnectedness (Galileo)
25.   Baul Meets Saz – Banjara (Uren)
26.   Flowk – Trobada (Segell Microscopi)
27.   Lorraine Klassen & Mongezi Ntaka – Gratitude (Justin Time)
28.   Tradifusio – Empeltant Arrecs (Segell Microscopi)
29.   The Movers – 1970-1976 (Analog Africa)
30.   Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)
31.   Mostar Sevdah Reunion – Lady Sings the Balkan Blues (Snail)
32.   Radicanto – Alle Radici del Canto (Visage)
33.   Various – Saigon Supersound Vol. 3 (Saigon Supersound)
34.   Paivi Hirvonen – Kallio (Nordic Notes
35.   Gyedu – Blay Ambolley and Hi-Life Jazz (Agogo)
36.   Solju – Uvjamuohta/Powder Snow (Bafe’s Factory
37.   VRi – Islais a Genir (Bendigedig)
38.   Okra Playground – Itku (Nordic Notes)
39.   Souad Massi – Sequana (Backing Track)
40.   Momi Maiga – Nio (Segell Microscopi)

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW's twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
