Global Village Top 40 for February 2023

1. of Tropique – Buster Goes West (Electric Cowbell)

2. Various – Peru Selvatico (Analog Africa)

3. Agent Starling – Clandestine (Loudhailer UK)

4. Duplex – Maelstrom (ARC Music)

5. Kosmo Sound – Fruit of the Void (Zephyrus)

6. Nino Josele – Galaxias (Nino Josele)

7. Taraf Syriana – Taraf Syriana (LulaWorld)

8. Mwezi WaQ. – Le Blues des Sourds-Muets (Buda Musique)

9. Tarkany Trio – A Cimbalomprimas (Fono)

10. Alhaji Waziri Oshemah – The Muslim Highlife of Alhaji Waziri Oshemah (Luaka Bop)

11. Adedeji – Yoruba Odyssey (One World)

12. Lucas Santtana – O Paraiso (No Format!)

13. Cserepes – The Sold Girl (Fono)

14. Tranquila – Celeste Canta Chavela (Segell Microscopi)

15. Jahzz – Women (Utopia)

16. Majid Bekkas – Joudour (Igloo)

17. Gaye Su Akyol – Anadolu Ejderi (Glitterbeat)

18. Meral Polat Trio – Ez Ki Me (Amarte)

19. Orchestra Gold – Medicine (Orchestra Gold)

20. Batida – Neon Colonialismo (Crammed Discs)

21. Dubmatix – Rewired (Echo Beach)

22. Gang Jah Mind – Refugees (Believe)

23. Alice in Wonderband – Rikataka (CPL)

24. Carmen Souza – Interconnectedness (Galileo)

25. Baul Meets Saz – Banjara (Uren)

26. Flowk – Trobada (Segell Microscopi)

27. Lorraine Klassen & Mongezi Ntaka – Gratitude (Justin Time)

28. Tradifusio – Empeltant Arrecs (Segell Microscopi)

29. The Movers – 1970-1976 (Analog Africa)

30. Monty Alexander – The Montreux Years (BMG)

31. Mostar Sevdah Reunion – Lady Sings the Balkan Blues (Snail)

32. Radicanto – Alle Radici del Canto (Visage)

33. Various – Saigon Supersound Vol. 3 (Saigon Supersound)

34. Paivi Hirvonen – Kallio (Nordic Notes

35. Gyedu – Blay Ambolley and Hi-Life Jazz (Agogo)

36. Solju – Uvjamuohta/Powder Snow (Bafe’s Factory

37. VRi – Islais a Genir (Bendigedig)

38. Okra Playground – Itku (Nordic Notes)

39. Souad Massi – Sequana (Backing Track)

40. Momi Maiga – Nio (Segell Microscopi)

