© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Global-Village-Square.jpg
Global Village

Global Village Top 40 for December 2022

By Chris Heim
Published January 2, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST
Global-Village-Square.jpg

1.       Majid Bekkas – Joudour (Igloo)

2.       Radicanto – Alle Radici del Canto (Visage)

3.       Kubix – Guitar Chant Deluxe Edition (Attik)

4.       Lorraine Klassen & Mongezi Ntaka – Gratitude (Justin Time)

5.       Tarkany Trio – A Cimbalomprimas (Fono)

6.       Vieux Farka Toure & Khruangbin – Ali (Dead Oceans)

7.       Various – Saigon Supersound Vol. 3 (Saigon Supersound)

8.       Jahzz – Women (Utopia)

9.       Paivi Hirvonen – Kallio (Nordic Notes

10.   Gyedu – Blay Ambolley and Hi-Life Jazz (Agogo)

11.   Becaye – Diaspora (Miku)

12.   Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)

13.   The Movers – 1970-1976 (Analog Africa)

14.   Wesli – Tradisyon (Cumbancha)

15.   Solju – Uvjamuohta/Powder Snow (Bafe’s Factory

16.   Hollie Cook – Happy Hour (Merge)

17.   Charles Lloyd – Sacred Thread (Blue Note)

18.   Batida – Neon Colonialismo (Crammed Discs)

19.   Dogo – Dogo Du Togo (Dogo Music)

20.   Simon Shaheen – the Music of Mohamed Abdel Wahab (Zebra)

21.   Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)

22.   Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)

23.   Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of Mingus (Savant)

24.   VRi – Islais a Genir (Bendigedig)

25.   Okra Playground – Itku (Nordic Notes)

26.   Fabrizio Piepoli – Maresia (Zero Nove Nove)

27.   Souad Massi – Sequana (Backing Track)

28.   Momi Maiga – Nio (Segell Microscopi)

29.   Enkel – Love Hurts (Nordic Notes)

30.   Gankino Circus – Suomessa (Nordic Notes)

31.   Optur – Nordic Free Folk (Go Danish Folk Music)

32.   Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Flamenco: Pasado y Presente (Naxos World)

33.   Linda Ronstadt – Feels Like Home (Putumayo)

34.   Amalgama – Circumterra (Amalgama)

35.   Ablaye Cissoko & Cyrille Brotto – Instant (Ma Case)

36.   Black Mango – Quicksand (Gusstaff)

37.   Madalitso Band – Musakayike (Bongo Joe)

38.   Maya Youseff – Finding Home (Seven Gates)

39.   Oumou Sangare – Timbuktu (World Circuit)

40.   Havana Meets Kingston – Part Two (Cumbancha)

Tags
Global Village music
Stay Connected
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim