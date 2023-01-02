Global Village Top 40 for December 2022
1. Majid Bekkas – Joudour (Igloo)
2. Radicanto – Alle Radici del Canto (Visage)
3. Kubix – Guitar Chant Deluxe Edition (Attik)
4. Lorraine Klassen & Mongezi Ntaka – Gratitude (Justin Time)
5. Tarkany Trio – A Cimbalomprimas (Fono)
6. Vieux Farka Toure & Khruangbin – Ali (Dead Oceans)
7. Various – Saigon Supersound Vol. 3 (Saigon Supersound)
8. Jahzz – Women (Utopia)
9. Paivi Hirvonen – Kallio (Nordic Notes
10. Gyedu – Blay Ambolley and Hi-Life Jazz (Agogo)
11. Becaye – Diaspora (Miku)
12. Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)
13. The Movers – 1970-1976 (Analog Africa)
14. Wesli – Tradisyon (Cumbancha)
15. Solju – Uvjamuohta/Powder Snow (Bafe’s Factory
16. Hollie Cook – Happy Hour (Merge)
17. Charles Lloyd – Sacred Thread (Blue Note)
18. Batida – Neon Colonialismo (Crammed Discs)
19. Dogo – Dogo Du Togo (Dogo Music)
20. Simon Shaheen – the Music of Mohamed Abdel Wahab (Zebra)
21. Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)
22. Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)
23. Conrad Herwig – The Latin Side of Mingus (Savant)
24. VRi – Islais a Genir (Bendigedig)
25. Okra Playground – Itku (Nordic Notes)
26. Fabrizio Piepoli – Maresia (Zero Nove Nove)
27. Souad Massi – Sequana (Backing Track)
28. Momi Maiga – Nio (Segell Microscopi)
29. Enkel – Love Hurts (Nordic Notes)
30. Gankino Circus – Suomessa (Nordic Notes)
31. Optur – Nordic Free Folk (Go Danish Folk Music)
32. Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Flamenco: Pasado y Presente (Naxos World)
33. Linda Ronstadt – Feels Like Home (Putumayo)
34. Amalgama – Circumterra (Amalgama)
35. Ablaye Cissoko & Cyrille Brotto – Instant (Ma Case)
36. Black Mango – Quicksand (Gusstaff)
37. Madalitso Band – Musakayike (Bongo Joe)
38. Maya Youseff – Finding Home (Seven Gates)
39. Oumou Sangare – Timbuktu (World Circuit)
40. Havana Meets Kingston – Part Two (Cumbancha)