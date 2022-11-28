Celtic Music, Global Village at Savannah/Lúnasa, Giving Tuesday, World AIDS Day and New Releases

Monday, November 28

On the final Monday of every month, we present our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups. This month we head to the Savannah Music Festival.

And in conjunction with the November Celtic Music Feature, we’ll hear a performance from Lúnasa. The popular and award-winning acoustic band is known for its mix of traditional and original music, top-flight musicianship, and a charming and witty stage presence. Long favorites at Savannah, this program features their most recent appearance from earlier this year.

Tuesday, November 29

It’s Giving Tuesday and Global Village devotes the entire show to songs in the spirit of the day. We’ll hear selections from the Playing for Change series, The Same Heart soundtrack, Bob Marley, Chopteeth Afrofunk Big Band, and more. Started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation, Giving Tuesday hopes to encourage charitable donations in the spirit of the holiday season.

Wednesday, November 30

Most times when we think of Celtic music, it’s Irish and Scottish music that comes to mind. This time in the Global Village, as we wrap up the November Celtic Music feature, we highlight ‘the other Celtic,’ music and artists from other Celtic Nations and musicians from other parts of the world who incorporate Celtic influences into their work. We’ll hear selections from Brittany in France, Galicia and Asturias in Spain, Italy, Greece, Wales and more. Among the artists and groups featured are Alan Stivell, Cuarteto Caramuxo, Tir Fada, VRï, and the Celtic Fiddle Festival.

Thursday, December 1

Global Village marks World AIDS Day in a special show devoted to the world music side of the “Red Hot” releases, a series of some two dozen recordings in a variety of styles that benefit the Red Hot Foundation. Since it began in 1989, the Red Hot series has involved some 400 hundred international artists and raised millions of dollars for AIDS education and prevention programs around the world. Among the artists featured on the show are João Gilberto, Tony Allen, Los Lobos, David Byrne, and Salif Keita.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have World AIDS Day specials tonight.)

Friday, December 2

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes the entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time: