Celtic Music, Spanish Composers, Asian Fusion, Psychedelic World, Thanksgiving and Brother Bands

Monday, November 21

A triple birthday celebration in the Global Village for three legendary Spanish composers – Tárrega (Nov. 21), Rodrigo (Nov. 22) and de Falla (Nov. 23) – with some of their most famous pieces performed by John Williams, Julian Bream and the Miles Español project. We'll also hear music from the Vahdat sisters from Iran, desert blues band Terakaft, singer Cassandra Wilson, and, in conjunction with the November feature, Celtic Spain's Cristina Pato and Rosa Cedrón.

Tuesday, November 22

Global Village highlights' Asian fusion,' some tasty blends of contemporary instrumental and Asian influences from Jade Warrior, Osamu Kitajima, Nguyên Lê, and Dong Xi. We'll also music from Nigeria's Bantu, Mongolian band Khusugtun, a Silk Road journey with the group 3/14, and an anniversary reissue of the Crimson Moon album from Bert Jansch.

Wednesday, November 23

Global Village goes day-glo this time with a program devoted to psychedelic sounds from around the world. We'll hear Latin, Turkish, and Asian psychedelia from the likes of New York's Pucho & His Latin Soul Brothers, Mexico's Sonido Gallo Negro, Colombia's Afrosound, groundbreaking Turkish psychedelic band Moğollar, and two artists inspired by Jimi Hendrix, Vietnamese guitarist Nguyên Lê and Indian guitarist Prasanna.

Thursday, November 24

Global Village has a feast in store for the holiday with songs about food. On the menu, "Rice, Red Beans and Turnip Greens," "Sweet Pumpkin," "Hot Cross Buns" with some of "The Frim Fram Sauce," and other musical delicacies – served up by artists like Brave Combo, Cab Calloway, Little Richard, and Booker T. & the M.G's.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have Thanksgiving specials tonight.)

Friday, November 25

Global Village showcases brother bands this time, including New Orleans' The Neville Brothers, the violin-playing Veracruz-based Villalobos Brothers, the German Klazz Brothers & Cuba Percussion, Hawaii's Pahinui Brothers (with special guests Ry Cooder and David Lindley), and South Africa's Manhattan Brothers with Miriam Makeba. We'll also hear music from Femi Kuti (who also has a musical brother, Seun Kuti) and Ziggy Marley (who has several musical siblings).

