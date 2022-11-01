© 2022 KMUW
Global Village

Global Village Top 40 For October

Published November 1, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Global-Village-Square.jpg

1.                  Gyedu – Blay Ambolley and Hi-Life Jazz (Agogo)
2.                  Optur – Nordic Free Folk (Go Danish Folk Music)
3.                  Meridian Brothers & El Grupo –Renacimiento (Ansonia)
4.                  Tambor y Canto – La Segunda (Veev)
5.                  Sonny Singh – Chardi Kala (Sonny Singh)
6.                  Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Flamenco: Pasado y Presente (Naxos World)
7.                  David Hillyard & the Rocksteady 7 – Plague Doctor (ORG Music)
8.                  Linda Ronstadt – Feels Like Home (Putumayo)
9.                  Paris Combo – Que Saco? (Six Degrees)
10.               Spoket I Koket - Kurbits and Flames (Gammathea)
11.               Amalgama – Circumterra (Amalgama)
12.               Solju – Uvjamuohta (Bafe’s Factory)
13.               Becaye – Diaspora (Miku)
14.               Anat Cohen – Quartetinho (Anzic)
15.               So Long Seven – Only Elephants Know Her Name (So Long Seven)
16.               Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)
17.               Paivi Hirvonen – Kallio (Nordic Notes
18.               German Lopez – Alma (Virgin)
19.               Minyeshu – Netsa (ARC Music)   
20.               Ablaye Cissoko & Cyrille Brotto – Instant (Ma Case)
21.               Black Mango – Quicksand (Gusstaff)
22.               Madalitso Band – Musakayike (Bongo Joe)
23.               Maya Youseff – Finding Home (Seven Gates)
24.               Annbjorn Lien – Janus (Helio)
25.               Misia – Animal Sentimental (Galileo)
26.               Chucho Valdes & Paquito D’Rivera – I Missed You Too! (Sunnyside)
27.               Playing for Change Band – The Real Revolution (Timeless Media)
28.               Soadan – Pieds Nus (Tinker)
29.               Xiomara Torres – La Voz del Mar (Patois)
30.               Ozomatli – Marching On (Blue Elan)
31.               Lucibela – Amdjer (LusAfrica)
32.               Rebolu – Mi Herencia (Smithsonian Folkways)
33.               Tir Fada – Tir Fada (Tir Fada)
34.               Adrian Quesada – Boleros Psicodelicos (ATO)
35.               DLU – Moch (ARC Music)
36.               Oumou Sangare – Timbuktu (World Circuit)
37.               Maga Bo – Amor É Revolução (Kaxambu)
38.               Dende & Band – Ago (Ropeadope)
39.               The Bongo Hop – La Napa (SabroSounds)
40.               Havana Meets Kingston – Part Two (Cumbancha)

