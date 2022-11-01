Global Village Top 40 For October
1. Gyedu – Blay Ambolley and Hi-Life Jazz (Agogo)
2. Optur – Nordic Free Folk (Go Danish Folk Music)
3. Meridian Brothers & El Grupo –Renacimiento (Ansonia)
4. Tambor y Canto – La Segunda (Veev)
5. Sonny Singh – Chardi Kala (Sonny Singh)
6. Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Flamenco: Pasado y Presente (Naxos World)
7. David Hillyard & the Rocksteady 7 – Plague Doctor (ORG Music)
8. Linda Ronstadt – Feels Like Home (Putumayo)
9. Paris Combo – Que Saco? (Six Degrees)
10. Spoket I Koket - Kurbits and Flames (Gammathea)
11. Amalgama – Circumterra (Amalgama)
12. Solju – Uvjamuohta (Bafe’s Factory)
13. Becaye – Diaspora (Miku)
14. Anat Cohen – Quartetinho (Anzic)
15. So Long Seven – Only Elephants Know Her Name (So Long Seven)
16. Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)
17. Paivi Hirvonen – Kallio (Nordic Notes
18. German Lopez – Alma (Virgin)
19. Minyeshu – Netsa (ARC Music)
20. Ablaye Cissoko & Cyrille Brotto – Instant (Ma Case)
21. Black Mango – Quicksand (Gusstaff)
22. Madalitso Band – Musakayike (Bongo Joe)
23. Maya Youseff – Finding Home (Seven Gates)
24. Annbjorn Lien – Janus (Helio)
25. Misia – Animal Sentimental (Galileo)
26. Chucho Valdes & Paquito D’Rivera – I Missed You Too! (Sunnyside)
27. Playing for Change Band – The Real Revolution (Timeless Media)
28. Soadan – Pieds Nus (Tinker)
29. Xiomara Torres – La Voz del Mar (Patois)
30. Ozomatli – Marching On (Blue Elan)
31. Lucibela – Amdjer (LusAfrica)
32. Rebolu – Mi Herencia (Smithsonian Folkways)
33. Tir Fada – Tir Fada (Tir Fada)
34. Adrian Quesada – Boleros Psicodelicos (ATO)
35. DLU – Moch (ARC Music)
36. Oumou Sangare – Timbuktu (World Circuit)
37. Maga Bo – Amor É Revolução (Kaxambu)
38. Dende & Band – Ago (Ropeadope)
39. The Bongo Hop – La Napa (SabroSounds)
40. Havana Meets Kingston – Part Two (Cumbancha)