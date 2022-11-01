Global Village Top 40 For October

1. Gyedu – Blay Ambolley and Hi-Life Jazz (Agogo)

2. Optur – Nordic Free Folk (Go Danish Folk Music)

3. Meridian Brothers & El Grupo –Renacimiento (Ansonia)

4. Tambor y Canto – La Segunda (Veev)

5. Sonny Singh – Chardi Kala (Sonny Singh)

6. Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Flamenco: Pasado y Presente (Naxos World)

7. David Hillyard & the Rocksteady 7 – Plague Doctor (ORG Music)

8. Linda Ronstadt – Feels Like Home (Putumayo)

9. Paris Combo – Que Saco? (Six Degrees)

10. Spoket I Koket - Kurbits and Flames (Gammathea)

11. Amalgama – Circumterra (Amalgama)

12. Solju – Uvjamuohta (Bafe’s Factory)

13. Becaye – Diaspora (Miku)

14. Anat Cohen – Quartetinho (Anzic)

15. So Long Seven – Only Elephants Know Her Name (So Long Seven)

16. Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)

17. Paivi Hirvonen – Kallio (Nordic Notes

18. German Lopez – Alma (Virgin)

19. Minyeshu – Netsa (ARC Music)

20. Ablaye Cissoko & Cyrille Brotto – Instant (Ma Case)

21. Black Mango – Quicksand (Gusstaff)

22. Madalitso Band – Musakayike (Bongo Joe)

23. Maya Youseff – Finding Home (Seven Gates)

24. Annbjorn Lien – Janus (Helio)

25. Misia – Animal Sentimental (Galileo)

26. Chucho Valdes & Paquito D’Rivera – I Missed You Too! (Sunnyside)

27. Playing for Change Band – The Real Revolution (Timeless Media)

28. Soadan – Pieds Nus (Tinker)

29. Xiomara Torres – La Voz del Mar (Patois)

30. Ozomatli – Marching On (Blue Elan)

31. Lucibela – Amdjer (LusAfrica)

32. Rebolu – Mi Herencia (Smithsonian Folkways)

33. Tir Fada – Tir Fada (Tir Fada)

34. Adrian Quesada – Boleros Psicodelicos (ATO)

35. DLU – Moch (ARC Music)

36. Oumou Sangare – Timbuktu (World Circuit)

37. Maga Bo – Amor É Revolução (Kaxambu)

38. Dende & Band – Ago (Ropeadope)

39. The Bongo Hop – La Napa (SabroSounds)

40. Havana Meets Kingston – Part Two (Cumbancha)

