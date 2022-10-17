Global Saxophones, Rico Rodriguez, Jamaican Jazz, Peter Tosh, Folk Baroque and Celia Cruz

Monday, October 17

Global Village pays tribute to acclaimed Jamaican trombonist Rico Rodriguez, on what would have been his 88th birthday. We’ll hear him as a leader, working with Two Tone groups,The Specials and Selector - where he achieved his greatest acclaim, as a special guest with Joan Armatrading, John Martyn, and Toots and the Maytals, and as part of the Jazz Jamaica lineup.

Tuesday, October 18

Global Village highlights Jamaican jazz in this visit, including selections from legendary Jamaican guitarist Ernest Ranglin, Jamaican-born jazz pianist Monty Alexander, Jamaican-born trumpeter Dizzy Reece, the UK-based Jazz Jamaica All Stars, and French guitarist Kubix. We’ll also hear some Belgian reggae and afro-jazz from the band Kosmo Sound, and the legendary ska band, The Skatalites.

Wednesday, October 19

Global Village marks the birthday of reggae legend Peter Tosh with the music he did as part of The Wailers, from his solo releases, and with a hit he had with Mick Jagger. We’ll also hear new music from Sonny Singh, Carlos Jones & The PLUS Band, and Havana Meets Kingston. And as part of the October Global Saxophones feature, we’ll hear ska sax great Tommy McCook, and remember baritone saxophonist Ronnie Cuber (who passed away earlier this month) with a classic track he did with Dr. Lonnie Smith.

(Night Train pays tribute to Ronnie Cuber throughout this week on the show.)

Thursday, October 20

It’s “folk baroque’ this time in the Global Village, with music from John Renbourn, Pentangle, Jordi Savall, The Elizabethan Session, the Pera Ensemble, the Dufay Collective, and Trio Mediæval.

Friday, October 21

Latin sounds from birthday artists this time in the Global Village, as we hear selections from the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, jazz legend (and Latin and world jazz pioneer) Dizzy Gillespie, and flutist Ali Ryerson (with music from one of her Brazil-inspired releases). We continue the October Global Saxophones feature with music from Latin jazz artist Mario Rivera. And there’s new music this time from Tambor y Canto and Antonio Adolfo.

