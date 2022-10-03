German Unity, World Animal Day, Hungary, David Hidalgo and New Releases

Monday, October 3

Global Village celebrates German Unity Day, a national holiday in Germany marking the 1990 reunification after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Featured are a number of German world bands, including the pioneering group Dissidenten, prog rock and world band Can, German reggae artist Jahcoustix, Berlin's 17 Hippies, Köln's Schäl Sick Brass Band, and the full, original version of Kraftwerk's iconic "Autobahn."

Tuesday, October 4

Global Village marks World Animal Day, an event that traces its roots back to 1920s Berlin and is dedicated to bringing attention to issues of animal welfare and protection. Global Village marks the occasion with a wide array of animal songs from Adrian Belew, 9Bach, Roaring Lion, Pink Martini, Manu Dibango, Buena Vista Social Club, and more.

Wednesday, October 5

Global Village heads to Hungary for some traditional and contemporary music, including the sounds of the Hungarian tambura, violin and cimbalom, and also of Roma brass bands. We'll hear selections from Söndörgő, the Cimbalom Brothers, Romano Drom, Bela Lakatos & The Gypsy Youth Project, Kálmán Balogh, and more.

Thursday, October 6

Global Village marks the birthday of David Hidalgo with a special program devoted to his music. We'll hear him and songs that he wrote with Los Lobos, and in special guest appearances he made with The Chieftains, Herbie Hancock, Taj Mahal, Los Super Seven, Ozomatli, Eliades Ochoa (from Buena Vista Social Club), and Buckwheat Zydeco.

Friday, October 7

It's New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes the entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

