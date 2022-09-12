Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Latinas, Fania, Cachao, Hispanic Heritage Special and Mexican Independence

Monday, September 12

In honor of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month this week, Global Village offers a week-long series of Latin music shows. We begin with a program highlighting music from a wide array of Latina artists. We'll hear selections from superstar Gloria Estefan, the Buena Vista Social Club's Omara Portuondo, the Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz, Paraguayan classical guitarist Berta Rojas, the multi-national group Ladama, Argentina's Las Hermanas Caronni, Spanish New Flamenco singer Martirio, Mexican-American artist and activist Lila Downs, legendary Cuban Trova singer, guitarist and composer María Teresa Vera, and more.

Tuesday September 13

In honor of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month this week, Global Village offers a week-long series of Latin music shows. This time Global Village celebrates with a show devoted to music from Fania and its subsidiary labels. Known as 'the Motown of Latin Music,' Fania pioneered the sound of salsa and, during its heyday, had some of the biggest names in Latin music. We'll hear label cofounder Johnny Pacheco, along with Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, Joe Cuba, the Fania All-Stars, and more.

Wednesday, September 14

In honor of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month this week, Global Village offers a week-long series of Latin music shows. This time Global Village celebrates the birthday of Cachao, the great Cuban-born bassist who made America his home in the '60s and helped create mambo music and the descarga (or Latin jazz jam session). His career enjoyed a revival starting in the '90s, and he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, named a National Heritage Fellow, and won several Grammys. We'll hear the music he did in the '50s in Havana with Chico O'Farrill, later albums he did under his own name, guest appearances with Albita, Gloria Estefan and Hubert Laws, and covers of his compositions by his nephew (and Buena Vista Social Club member) Cachaíto, Chucho Valdés and Cal Tjader.

Thursday, September 15

In honor of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month this week, Global Village offers a week-long series of Latin music shows. Today marks the official start of Hispanic Heritage Month (which continues through October 15) and Global Village celebrates with a program devoted to the wide range of Latin sounds and artists that have helped shape American music. Latin jazz, soul and rock are all featured, including some of the legends of the music - among them Machito, Mongo Santamaría, Los Lobos, and Santana – plus rare sides from Joe King Carrasco, Flash & the Dynamics, and more.

Friday September 16

In honor of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month this week, Global Village offers a week-long series of Latin music shows. We wrap up this time with a program that celebrates Mexican Independence Day with music from Mexico. We'll hear a wide variety of regional styles, traditional and contemporary approaches, and American artists of Mexican heritage. Among the artists featured are Café Tacuba, Maldita Vecindad, Lila Downs, Los Lobos, Sones de Mexico, and Esquivel.