© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Global-Village-Square.jpg
Global Village

Global Village Top 40 for August 2022

Published September 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Global-Village-Square.jpg
  1. Planet Drum – In the Groove (360 Productions)
  2. Rebolu – Mi Herencia (Smithsonian Folkways)
  3. German Lopez – Alma (Virgin)
  4. Tir Fada – Tir Fada (Tir Fada)
  5. Sessa – Estrela Acesa (Mexican Summer)
  6. Tambor y Canto – La Segunda (Veev)
  7. Madalitso Band – Musakayike (Bongo Joe)
  8. Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Flamenco: Pasado y Presente (Naxos World)
  9. Adrian Quesada – Boleros Psicodelicos (ATO)
  10. Various Artists – Putumayo Presents Afro-Cubano (Putumayo)
  11. Vieux Farka Toure – Les Racines (World Circuit)
  12. Pipo Romero – Ikigai (BMG Spain)
  13. Diego Figueirado – Follow the Signs (Arbors)
  14. Dende & Band – Ago (Ropeadope)
  15. The Bongo Hop – La Napa (SabroSounds)
  16. Plinio Fernandes – Saudade (Decca Gold)onny 
  17. Sonny Singh – Chardi Kala (Sonny Singh)
  18. DLU – Moch (ARC Music)
  19. Borbely Mihaly Polygon – Enchantment (Fono)
  20. Various Artists – Rough Guide Presents the Music of Yunnan (World Music Network)
  21. Daniela Soledade – Pretty World (Blue Line Music)
  22. Clinton Fearon – Breaking News (Boogie Brown)
  23. Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imagenes Latinas (Ovation)
  24. Havana Meets Kingston – Part Two (Cumbancha)
  25. David Hillyard & the Rocksteady 7 – Plague Doctor (ORG Music)
  26. Oumou Sangare – Timbuktu (World Circuit)
  27. Black Mango – Quicksand (Gusstaff)
  28. Maga Bo – Amor É Revolução (Kaxambu)
  29. Groundation – One Rock (Baco)
  30. Dawda Jobarteh – Soaring Wild Lands (Sterns)
  31. Sowal Diabi – From Kaboul to Bamako (Accordes Croises)
  32. Bareto – El Amor No Es Para Los Debile (Agogo)
  33. Bonga – Kintal Da Banda (LusAfrica)
  34. Anouar Kaddour Cherif – Djalula (Riverboat)
  35. Maestrale – Circo Carnevale (Visage)
  36. Catrin Finch/Seckou Keita – Echo (Bendigedig)
  37. Soadan – Pieds Nus (Tinker)
  38. Le Vent du Nord – 20 Printemps (Le Vent du Nord)
  39. Rokia Kone & Jacknife Lee – Bamanan (Real World)
  40. Cristina Clara – Lua Adversa (Antena)

Tags

Global Village music
Stay Connected
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim