Global Village Top 40 for August 2022
- Planet Drum – In the Groove (360 Productions)
- Rebolu – Mi Herencia (Smithsonian Folkways)
- German Lopez – Alma (Virgin)
- Tir Fada – Tir Fada (Tir Fada)
- Sessa – Estrela Acesa (Mexican Summer)
- Tambor y Canto – La Segunda (Veev)
- Madalitso Band – Musakayike (Bongo Joe)
- Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Flamenco: Pasado y Presente (Naxos World)
- Adrian Quesada – Boleros Psicodelicos (ATO)
- Various Artists – Putumayo Presents Afro-Cubano (Putumayo)
- Vieux Farka Toure – Les Racines (World Circuit)
- Pipo Romero – Ikigai (BMG Spain)
- Diego Figueirado – Follow the Signs (Arbors)
- Dende & Band – Ago (Ropeadope)
- The Bongo Hop – La Napa (SabroSounds)
- Plinio Fernandes – Saudade (Decca Gold)onny
- Sonny Singh – Chardi Kala (Sonny Singh)
- DLU – Moch (ARC Music)
- Borbely Mihaly Polygon – Enchantment (Fono)
- Various Artists – Rough Guide Presents the Music of Yunnan (World Music Network)
- Daniela Soledade – Pretty World (Blue Line Music)
- Clinton Fearon – Breaking News (Boogie Brown)
- Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imagenes Latinas (Ovation)
- Havana Meets Kingston – Part Two (Cumbancha)
- David Hillyard & the Rocksteady 7 – Plague Doctor (ORG Music)
- Oumou Sangare – Timbuktu (World Circuit)
- Black Mango – Quicksand (Gusstaff)
- Maga Bo – Amor É Revolução (Kaxambu)
- Groundation – One Rock (Baco)
- Dawda Jobarteh – Soaring Wild Lands (Sterns)
- Sowal Diabi – From Kaboul to Bamako (Accordes Croises)
- Bareto – El Amor No Es Para Los Debile (Agogo)
- Bonga – Kintal Da Banda (LusAfrica)
- Anouar Kaddour Cherif – Djalula (Riverboat)
- Maestrale – Circo Carnevale (Visage)
- Catrin Finch/Seckou Keita – Echo (Bendigedig)
- Soadan – Pieds Nus (Tinker)
- Le Vent du Nord – 20 Printemps (Le Vent du Nord)
- Rokia Kone & Jacknife Lee – Bamanan (Real World)
- Cristina Clara – Lua Adversa (Antena)