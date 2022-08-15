Global Drums and Indian Independence, Global Folk, Cristina Pato and Planet Drum

Monday, August 15

In honor of Indian Independence Day and in conjunction with the August Global Drums feature, Global Village highlights tabla players and music from and inspired by India. We'll hear music from:



Sameer Gupta

Trilok Gurtu

Badal Roy (the tabla player who worked with Miles Davis)

World fusion group The Taal Tantra Experience with Tanmoy Bose (who worked with Ravi Shankar)

Shakti with Zakir Hussain

Australian tabla player Sam Evans.

Tuesday, August 16

It's a mini Folk Fest, this time in the Global Village, as we highlight folk and traditional sounds from many different parts of the world. We'll hear Bert Jansch (with Pentangle and with John Renbourn), Guo Gan (in a program of classical Chinese music), Scottish band Breabach, Irish accordionist Sharon Shannon, Zimbabwe mbira legend Ephat Mujuru, from Veracruz Grupo Mono Blanco, Canada's Vishtèn, and the Mongolian group, The Grasslands Ensemble, with ukulele player Daniel Ho.

Wednesday, August 17

Global Village marks the birthdays of Spanish piper Cristina Pato (with the Silk Road Ensemble), singer Grażyna Auguścik (with some 'Beatles Nova'), and oud player Rabih Abou-Khalil. We'll also check out new music from a Putumayo compilation of acoustic music from Paris, Brazilian guitarist Sergio Pereira, and Spanish guitarist Pipo Romero. And we'll hear music from acclaimed Cuban percussionist Pedrito Martínez, featured on the next Global Village at the Ground Up Music Festival show, airing later this month.

Thursday, August 18

This time in the Global Village, in conjunction with the August Global Drums feature, we once again 'give the drummer some.' In a program devoted to an eclectic lineup of drum and percussion masters, we'll hear tabla master Zakir Hussain with Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer; Nii Okai Tagoe (former percussionist with Osibisa); Max Roach's all-percussion M'Boom ensemble; the world jazz sounds of Bones & Tones, Adam Rudolph's Moving Pictures; and master congueros Mongo Santamaría and Poncho Sanchez.

Friday, August 19

Fifteen years ago, Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart released the last Planet Drum project, bringing together percussionists and musical influences from around the world. Now he is back with a new Planet Drum album with drummers Giovanni Hidalgo, Zakir Hussain, and Sikiru Adepoju, who all appeared on the first Planet Drum release from the early '90s (and the first album ever to win a World Music Grammy). We'll hear the new and earlier Planet Drum releases, a precursor from the Diga Rhythm Band with Hart and Hussain, and other projects that featured Hidalgo and Adepoju in this special edition of the show in conjunction with our August Global Drums and Drummers feature.

