GV at Savannah, German Lopez, Islands, Yomo Toro, Peru and New Orleans

Monday, July 25

On the final Monday of every month, we present our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups. This month we head to the Savannah Music Festival, the prestigious and eclectic annual event that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

In conjunction with the July Islands feature, we head to the Canary Islands off the northwestern coast of Africa and part of the nation of Spain. German Lopez, a master of the timple – a small traditional Canary guitar – has become a master of the instrument and an international ambassador for the islands. His music brings together traditional, flamenco, Brazilian, African, and other influences into a joyous and infectious whole.

Tuesday, July 26

Today marks the birthday of cuatro player and salsa great Yomo Toro. Global Village pays tribute to him in a special edition of the show that features music spanning his seven-decade-long career - including both albums under his own name and recordings he did with the Fania All-Stars, Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe, Roswell Rudd, Daniel Ponce, David Byrne and Ned Sublette.

Wednesday, July 27

Global Village continues the July Islands feature with a trip to the Caribbean. We’ll visit the islands of Curacao, the Bahamas, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Martinique, and Jamaica. Among the artists featured are Aymée Nuviola, Joan Soriano, Exuma, Baha Men, Ziggy Marley and Moonlight Benjamin.

Thursday, July 28

Global Village celebrates Peruvian Independence Day with a wide array of styles and artists from that country – including traditional music from Sukay, Incan princess Yma Sumac, original and contemporary chicha music, vocalists Chabuca Granda, Susana Baca and Eva Ayllón, contemporary band Novalima, and Afro-Peruvian jazz from Geoffrey Keezer.

Friday, July 29

Global Village heads to the Crescent City for music from Professor Longhair, Dave Bartholomew, The Wild Magnolias, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and the New Orleans Nighthawks with special guest Henry Butler. We’ll also hear some Latin and ska sounds that have also been part of the gumbo of New Orleans music, including selections from the Hip Spanic Allstars, the Skatalites, and Jose Alberto ‘El Canario’ with Septeto Santiaguero in tribute to classic Cuban song.

