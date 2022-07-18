Islands and Nelson Mandela, Global Violins, Colombia, Senegal and Al Di Meola

Monday, July 18

Global Village marks Nelson Mandela International Day – a special day of commemoration, celebration, and public service designated by the United Nations in honor of South African leader Nelson Mandela’s birthday. The show highlights music in honor of Mandela and the fight against apartheid in South Africa that still resonate today, including works from a number of musicians from South Africa. We’ll hear selections from Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, Artists United Against Apartheid, NEA Jazz Master Abdullah Ibrahim, Brenda Fassie, Harry Belafonte and more.

Tuesday, July 19

Global Village highlights global violins this time – including music from Guo Gan, master of the erhu, the distinctive two-string traditional Chinese violin, Canada’s Sultans of String with a 50-piece orchestra, Norwegian fiddler Annbjørg Lien, the all-fiddle Finnish group JPP, The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, and, in conjunction with our July Islands feature – Martinique’s Malavoi, Cuba’s Orquesta Aragón, and All Ireland Fiddle Champion Liz Carroll.

Wednesday, July 20

Global Village celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a wide array of different styles of music and artists from that South American country. We’ll hear the popular folk styles of cumbia and vallenato, classical music, salsa, and contemporary Latin rock, from such artists as Carlos Vives, Aterciopelados, Joe Arroyo, Sidestepper and more.

Thursday, July 21

Global Village heads to Senegal this time for a wide array of artists and styles. We’ll hear music from:

Orchestra Baobab, a pioneering group that added new African influences to the Cuban music that was popular in Senegal at the time

Baaba Maal, who incorporated rock, reggae and salsa into Senegalese music

International star Youssou N’Dour both as a leader and from his early days with the Star Band of Dakar

Delicate cross-cultural collaborations featuring kora players Ablaye Cissoko and Seckou Keita

Friday, July 22

This time, Global Village marks birthdays of world jazz fusion guitarist Al Di Meola and Latin jazz saxophonist Mario Rivera. We continue our July island-hopping feature with visits to the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Trinidad, and Puerto Rico. New music this time comes from Brazilian guitarist Sergio Pereira, Trini-Canadian band Kobo Town, salsa and Latin jazz ensemble, the Spanish Harlem Orchestra and Spanish new-flamenco guitarist Pipo Romero.