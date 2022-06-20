Congolese Rumba and Refugee Day, Summer, Italy and Mandolins, Deodato and Dogs

Monday, June 20

Global Village marks World Refugee Day with music from artists from many corners of the world who were once refugees. The show features music from The Refugees for Refugees project, Sierra Leone's Refugee All Stars, NEA Heritage Fellow Rahim AlHaj, Western Sahara's Aziza Brahim, the Silk Road Project, Ugandan artist Samite and more.

Tuesday, June 21

Global Village welcomes in the new season with songs of summer from Bob Marley and the Wailers, Desmond Dekker, Ray Barretto, Bill Withers, Antônio Carlos Jobim, Michael Franti & Spearhead and more.

Wednesday, June 22

Lots of Latin-influenced sounds here in the Global Village, including more Congolese Rumba for our June feature (this time from pioneer Wendo Kolosoy), along with birthday tributes to Brazilian performer and producer Deodato, Latin percussionist Ray Mantilla, and Cuban guitarist, singer and songwriter Eliades Ochoa. We'll also hear the latest from Angolan great Bonga, contemporary cumbia band Bareto and German world band Al Jawala. We'll get to some music from the eclectic Zimbabwean band Mokoomba, featured later this month on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival.

Thursday, June 23

This time in the Global Village, we highlight music from Italy and the mandolin. We'll hear early mandolin recording pioneer Giovanni Vicari, the Napoli Mandolin Orchestra, and an album that follows the travels of Italian music to America from mandolinists David Grisman and Carlo Aonzo along with guitarist Beppe Gambetta. There's also some mandolin from Mike Marshall, the Brazilian group Aquarela, and John Doyle on the related mandola.

Friday, June 24

It's Take Your Dog to Work Day and whether your dog has been taking you to work every day for the past couple of years if you're working at home (where they have now become your permanent shadow) or you're missing your four-legged friend as you head out each day, today is that special annual holiday that brings the two together. In honor of the occasion, Global Village (and canine friends) will be howling along to songs from Jesse Winchester, The Roches, Rufus Thomas, Nick Drake, Big Mama Thornton and more.