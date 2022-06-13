Jorge Santana, Papa Wemba, The I-Threes, Régis Gizavo & Dobet Gnahoré

Monday, June 13

Global Village celebrates the birthdays of Jorge Santana (guitarist and cofounder of Malo) and Baaba Maal (Senegalese guitarist and singer). We continue the June Congolese Rumba feature with one of the first classic tracks in the music. We'll also hear kora master Toumani Diabaté with the London Symphony Orchestra and the latest releases from Latin fusion band Carmelita Sobrosa, Afro-Nordic band Monoswezi, and the international lineup of Sowal Diabi.

Tuesday, June 14

In conjunction with the June Congolese Rumba feature, Global Village remembers one of the music's greats, Papa Wemba, on his birthday. The show features music from Zaiko Langa Langa, a popular group he co-founded and where he first rose to stardom. His acclaimed Viva La Musica lineup; appearances he made as a special guest with Manu Dibango and the Big Blue Ball project from RealWorld; and covers of his songs from Africando and Juan Luis Guerra.

Wednesday, June 15

This time in the Global Village, we highlight music from members of the I Threes, the vocal group that backed Bob Marley and the Wailers. We'll hear an early hit Marcia Griffiths had pre-Wailers, and later solo projects from Rita Marley and Judy Mowatt. Also on tap, music from Transglobal Underground, Italian reggae artist Gaudi's celebration of the theremin's centennial, French Afrofuturist Afrobeat band Supergombo, and contemporary Latin band Nohe & Sus Santos.

Thursday, June 16

Global Village remembers accordionist Régis Gizavo on his birthday today. One of Madagascar's finest musicians, Gizavo first attracted international attention when he won the Radio France International Discovery Award. Moving to Paris in 1990, he began a series of remarkable collaborations with artists like the Corsican group I Muvrini, Cape Verde's Cesária Évora, Lura, and Mayra Andrade, South Africa's Mahotella Queens, the Congolese Rumba supergroup Kékélé and more. We'll hear him with those artists, on solo efforts, and his last project as part of Toko Telo with guitarist D'Gary and singer Monika Njava.

Friday, June 17

Global Village celebrates the birthday of Ivory Coast star Dobet Gnahoré with selections from many of her albums. We also continue the June Congolese Rumba feature with music from one of the giants of the music Franco with his classic TPOK Jazz band. We'll also hear the latest from the Afro-Caribbean band, The Bongo Hop, Congolese-Angolan artist Batila, Ethio and Afro Jazz band Black Flower, Algerian mandole player Anouar Kaddour Cherif, and Middle Eastern-inspired Toronto-based band Jaffa Road.