Sweden National Day, World Fest, World Ocean, Kora & Portugal Day

Monday, June 6

Global Village celebrates National Day of Sweden, a holiday in that country since 1916, with a program devoted to a wide array of artists and styles of Swedish music – including neo-folk, folk-rock, jazz, and more. Among the featured artists and groups are Garmarna, Hoven Droven, E.S.T., Ale Möller with Lena Willemark (from The Nordan Suite and Frifot), Väsen, and Trio Mediæval with Arve Henriksen.

Tuesday, June 7

This time in the Global Village, we host a little world music festival of our own, with concert recordings from a variety of artists from around the world. We'll hear acclaimed Haitian roots band Boukman Eksperyans, zouk pioneers Kassav', Berlin's 17 Hippies, and visit the famed Greenwich Village club, the Village Gate, for performances from Latin legends Mongo Santamaría and Tito Puente.

Wednesday, June 8

It's World Oceans Day – an effort started by the Oceans Project in 2002 and recognized as an annual event by the United Nations since 2008 – to draw attention to the importance of healthy, sustainable oceans. Global Village marks the occasion with songs about the seas from Frankie Ford, The Marvelettes, Quartet San Francisco, Dee Dee Bridgewater, John Abercrombie with Ralph Towner, Elvis Costello, Antônio Carlos Jobim, Vishtèn, Lucky Oceans, and more.

Thursday, June 9

This time in the Global Village, we feature the West African kora. We'll hear music from the first full album of kora music recorded in the early '70s and a tribute to it recorded some three decades later by the sons of those musicians. We also feature two of today's premier kora players – Toumani Diabaté and Ballaké Sissoko. And we find the kora in different settings: with the jazz group the Kora Band, along with classical harp (from Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita), flamenco kora by Djeli Moussa Diawara, and joining contemporary classical ensemble, the Kronos Quartet.

Friday, June 10

Global Village celebrates Portugal Day with music from there and from related Lusophone countries. We'll hear music from Brazil to celebrate the birthday as well of bossa nova pioneer João Gilberto; from Cape Verde (from Elida Almeida) and Angola (from Waldemar Bastos); and by some great contemporary fado singers and Portuguese Guitar players – including Mariza, Custódio Castelo, and the award-winning Rodrigo Costa Félix.