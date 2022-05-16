Music of Spain and Estonia, Norway, Haiti and Cameroon

Monday, May 16

Global Village heads to Estonia for some traditional, neo-folk and classical music with roots in Estonian folk music. We’ll hear music of Arvo Pärt and Tormis performed by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and the contemporary ensemble, Tormis Quartet from a tribute album they did. Plus, selections from Trad.Attack!, Mari Kalkun, the award-winning Estonian-Belgian group Estbel, and the Estonian-Ukrainian band Svjata Vatra.

Tuesday, May 17

In honor of the country’s Constitution Day holiday, Global Village heads to Norway for a wide array of traditional, classical, jazz, and world-inspired music. We’ll hear pioneering world jazz saxophonist Jan Garbarek, contemporary sax and goat horn world jazz player Karl Seglem; Hardanger fiddle player Annbjørn Lien; Sami artist Mari Boine; early music lute and guitar player Rolf Lislevand; contemporary classical group Trio Mediæval; Norwegian-African ensemble Monoswezi, and more.

Wednesday, May 18

Global Village marks the Haitian Flag and Universities Day holiday with music from a variety of Haitian artists and groups. We’ll hear roots, compas, and cross-cultural collaborations from Boukman Eksperyans, Tabou Combo, Lakou Mizik (with special guest Leyla McCalla), The Neville Brothers with Les Freres Parents, and more.

Thursday, May 19

Global Village pays tribute to Rudy Gomis, a founding member of one of Senegal’s most beloved bands, Orchestra Baobab. We’ll also bring out the birthday cake for Jamaican icon Grace Jones, continue the May Spain feature with selections from Cuarteto Caramuxo and the Biflats, and highlight new music from Afro-funk band Jembaa Groove, Malian singer Rokia Koné with producer Jacknife Lee, and klezmer+ clarinetist David Krakauer.

Friday, May 20

Global Village marks National Day of Cameroon with a program devoted to music by artists from that African nation. We’ll hear an update of Manu Dibango’s big international hit, "Soul Makossa;" Sam Fan Thomas’ big makossa hit, "African Typic Collection;" the bikutsi rock of Les Têtes Brulées; singer-songwriters Gino Sitson, Blick Bassy, and Henri Dikongué; and former Zap Mama member Sally Nyolo.

