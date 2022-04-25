Global Village @ Ground Up, Tanzania, Sierra Leone & Lots of Latin

Monday, April 25

The final Monday of every month means it’s time for our Global Village concert series. We head back to Miami Beach for another program in our ongoing series from the innovative and eclectic Ground Up Music Festival.

Global Village has been featuring legendary Cuban percussion masters Mongo Santamaría, Patato and Cándido throughout this month. Now, we turn our attention to two contemporary artists from Cuba - acclaimed guitarist and singer Eliades Ochoa from the Buena Vista Social Club and Cuarteto Patria with special guests, legendary percussionist Sammy Figueroa, and one of the rising stars of the Cuban jazz scene, pianist and composer Harold López-Nussa.

Tuesday, April 26

Today is Union Day, marking the date in 1964 when Tanganyika and Zanzibar united to become Tanzania. We’ll highlight music from some of the great guitar bands from that country, including Remmy Ongala, the Vijana Jazz Band and more. We'll showcase groups from Zanzibar, including the Culture Musical Club performing with world-blues artist Taj Mahal, and the century-old Ikhwani Safaa Musical Club. We will conclude with a lovely piece called Tanganyika from a 1950s album of the same name from the Buddy Collette-Chico Hamilton Sextet.

Wednesday, April 27

Global Village marks Independence Day in Sierra Leone with music from that African nation, including Janka Nabay, Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars, palm wine guitarist S.E. Rogie, an afro-funk classic from Geraldo Pino and a compilation of ‘50s palm wine music from Sierra Leone released on the Original Music label established by pioneering world music writer and label owner John Storm Roberts.

Thursday, April 28

Global Village marks the birthdays of guitarists Leni Stern and Steve Khan, Latin jazz pioneer Mario Bauza and salsa star Willie Colón. There’s also music from featured artists Candido and Mongo Santamaría, Angélique Kidjo’s Grammy-winning recent album, new music from Berlin Afrofusion band Jembaa Groove and contemporary Cuban ensemble Timba MM.

Friday, April 29

This time in the Global Village we’ll hear music from Toots Thielemans (for his centennial birthday with music he did with Brazilian legend Elis Regina), along with Latin jazz flute great Dave Valentin, Willie Nelson (from his reggae album, Countryman), and Duke Ellington (from the Far East Suite) – all born on this date as well. And there’s new music from Sao Tome’s Africa Negra, contemporary cumbia band Bareto, and ngoni player Baba Sissoko. We’ll also hear music from Eliane Elias from her latest Grammy-winning album and featured artists Candido and Mongo Santamaría.