Uakti, Herbie, A Reggae Fest, Gene Ammons, Flamenco & Mongo-Patato-Candido

Monday, April 11

Global Village has a special focus this time on music from the remarkable Brazilian group Uakti. The ensemble was first formed in the 1970s and stayed together until 2015. It was known for its distinctive and unique sound – a combination of invented instruments and a propulsive yet ethereal sound, and elements of Brazilian, classical, and other global influences.

We’ve also got music from April featured artist Mongo Santamaría and the latest releases from Dayramir González (a tribute to Los Van Van), Belgium’s Belcirque, Sweden’s Hoven Droven, and Peru’s Susana Baca.

Tuesday, April 12

Global Village celebrates the birthday of the legendary Herbie Hancock with the world music side of his work, including music from the globe-spanning Imagine Project, guest appearances with African artists Manu Dibango (of Soul Makossa fame) and Foday Musa Suso, and covers of his songs from April featured artist Mongo Santamaría, Pucho & The Latin Soul Brothers, and the Jazz Jamaica All Stars.

Wednesday, April 13

Global Village hosts a little reggae music festival to brighten things up, with live recordings from Bob Marley and the Wailers, Jimmy Cliff, South Africa’s Lucky Dube, Burning Spear, The Skatalites and more.

Thursday, April 14

We have something a bit different this time in the Global Village as we celebrate the birthday of soul-jazz saxophonist Gene Ammons. We’ll focus on his work with April featured artist Candido (along with a classic track from his Bad! Bossa Nova album). We’ll also hear recent albums from the Cuban collective Okuté and São Tomé’s Africa Negra and a selection from Cuban pianist Harold López-Nussa (featured later this month on Global Village at the Ground Up Music Festival in a double bill with the Buena Vista Social Club’s Eliades Ochoa).

Friday, April 15

Flamenco is on tap this time in the Global Village with live recordings from the legendary Paco de Lucía, Jerez-Texas, and Paco Peña, along with some touches of flamenco in the work of guitar legend John McLaughlin (with Shakti) and world chamber cellist Matthieu Saglio.

