GV@Savannah, World Piano Day, Reggae Non-Jamaican, Hug Medieval & New Releases

Monday, March 28

The final Monday of every month, it’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, featuring top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with our March Brazil Class of ’42 feature, we have a delightful Brazilian performance from mandolin master Mike Marshall with Choro Famoso. In a career that has lasted several decades, Marshall’s music has spanned bluegrass, Americana, classical, jazz, and here, the lively and influential sound of Brazilian choro, whose roots go back to the late 19th century and whose influence continues up to the present day with an ongoing revival and reinvention of the music.

Marshall is joined here by the talented Choro Famoso, Reed trio player Andy Connell, guitarist Colin Walker, and percussionist Brian Rice. Together they capture the true spirit and verve of Brazil’s excellent choro music in what was their debut performance at the Savannah Music Festival.

Tuesday, March 29

Global Village celebrates World Piano Day with music from pianists worldwide. We’ll hear South Africa’s Abdullah Ibrahim, Ethiopian keyboardist Samuel Yirga, Algeria’s Maurice El Medioni, Latin jazz piano giant Eddie Palmieri, Buena Vista Social Club pianist Rubén González, African-inspired American artist Randy Weston, Jamaican-born player Monty Alexander, and Brazil’s Antonio Adolfo.

Wednesday, March 30

This time in the Global Village, it’s reggae from everywhere but Jamaica. We’ll hear artists and bands from New Zealand, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Japan, South Africa, Sweden, Algeria, Ecuador and more. Among the artists featured in the show – are Joan Osborne, Eljuri, Majek Fashek, Dub Colossus, and the Minyo Crusaders.

Thursday, March 31

Global Village celebrates one of its favorite holidays - Hug a Medievalist Day, marking the occasion with music from and inspired by the Middle Ages from D.O.A., Kirk Elliott & The Orchestra of Unmitigated Gaul, Radio Tarifa, Trio Mediæval, the Dufay Collective, Jordi Savall with Hespèrion XXI, and more.

Friday, April 1

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Global Village devotes the entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums each month. Among the highlights this time: