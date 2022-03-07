Brazil’s Class of ’42, Women’s Day, Zakir Hussain, Bagpipe Day & Bobby McFerrin

Monday, March 7

It’s a special edition of the show devoted to our March feature celebrating Brazil’s Class of ’42 – some of the key artists in Brazilian music, all born in 1942, who draw on Brazilian, jazz, soul and other influences and profoundly shaped the sound of contemporary Brazilian music. We’ll hear selections, separately and together, from Flora Purim, Milton Nascimento, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Jorge Ben Jor, and Tim Maia.

Tuesday, March 8

Global Village celebrates International Women’s Day with music from female artists from around the world – including Cape Verde’s barefoot diva Cesária Évora, the Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz, Mali’s acclaimed Oumou Sangaré, fado star Mariza, African vocal group Zap Mama, and rock icon Marianne Faithfull.

Wednesday, March 9

Global Village marks the birthday of acclaimed Indian tabla player, composer, and educator Zakir Hussain. We’ll hear the NEA Heritage Fellow in a number of cross-cultural projects – with jazz artists John McLaughlin and Charles Lloyd; with Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart (including on the release that won the first Grammy for Best World Music Album); with contemporary classical ensemble, Kronos Quartet, Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle, and Chinese pipa player Wu Man; as part of a trio with Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer; and finally with his father, Alla Rakha, another legendary table player known for his work with Ravi Shankar.

Thursday, March 10

Global Village celebrates International Bagpipe Day with a wide array of different bagpipe sounds from Scotland, Spain, Portugal, Finland and more. We’ll hear Galician pipers Cristina Pato and Carlos Núñez Muñoz, Portuguese pipes from Gaiteiros de Lisboa and Seiva, Scottish groups The Tannahill Weavers, Wolfstone and Braebach, Finland’s Pare, and (of course) jazz bagpiper Rufus Harley.

Friday, March 11

Global Village marks birthdays of vocal master Bobby McFerrin and new-tango creator Astor Piazzolla. We’ll also hear music from Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil, two of Brazil’s Class of ’42, featured this month on the show. And there’s new music from the award-winning album from Estonia’s Puuluup, Denver-based Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion, and world chamber cellist Matthieu Saglio.