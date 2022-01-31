Global Village At GroundUP, Chinese New Year, Badal Roy Tribute & New Releases

Monday, January 31

Global Village is honored to announce the return of concerts from the GroundUP Music Festival. GroundUP will alternate the final Monday of every month with the Savannah Music Festival. Each offers exciting, wide-ranging, top-notch artists from around the globe for our vibrant concert series.

Last year, due to Covid, GroundUP headed to rural Catalonia for a virtual festival. This time we’ll hear the new-flamenco powerhouse lineup of the Jorge Pardo-Daniel Casares-Michael League Super Trio. Pardo, whose credits include work with Paco de Lucía and Chick Corea, is Spain’s premier flute and saxophone new-flamenco master. Casares is an award-winning guitarist widely regarded as one of the finest on today’s flamenco scene. The multi-instrumentalist, producer, and GroundUP founder Michael League is best known as the leader of Snarky Puppy and has worked as a producer and collaborator with a who’s who of world artists.

Tuesday, February 1

SPECIAL: Happy New Year – the Year of the Tiger! Global Village celebrates Chinese New Year, Tet (Vietnam), Seollal (Korea), Losar (Tibet), or the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival. We’ll highlight traditional (Heart of the Dragon Ensemble), world fusion (Gao Hong and Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble), and contemporary pop (Sa Dingding) from China, along with music from Taiwanese neo-folk ensemble A Moving Sound, Tibetan artist Yungchen Lhamo, Vietnamese pop singer Carol Kim, the adventurous world-jazz duo of Huong Thanh and Nguyên Lê, and more to mark the holiday.

Wednesday, February 2

Global Village marks the birthday of one of the giants of Haitian music and one of the creators of the popular compas style of music – Nemours Jean-Baptiste. We’ll also mark the birthday of singer Melody Gardot and hear new albums from Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete, Canada-based African artist Donné Roberts, and the Essiebons Special compilation of classic ‘70s Ghanaian sounds.

Thursday, February 3

Global Village pays tribute to acclaimed tabla player Badal Roy, who passed away recently. We’ll hear him on his recording debut with John McLaughlin, as part of an all-star cast of Indian musicians and Miles alums reinventing the music of Miles Davis, on a rare release under his own name, and as a special guest with Michael Wolff, Ornette Coleman, and Tim Ries’ Stones World project.

Friday, February 4

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes the entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time: