The return of Ground Up, Charles Neville, Global Cello, The Erhu & June Tabor

Monday, December 27

Global Village is honored to announce the return of concerts from the Ground Up Music Festival in Miami Beach. Ground Up will alternate the final Monday of every month with the Savannah Music Festival. Each is offering exciting, wide-ranging, top-notch artists from around the globe for our vibrant concert series.

We head back to Miami Beach this time for the nine-member world music ensemble Bokanté. The band brings together musicians from five continents who, collectively, have worked with such acclaimed artists and groups as Snarky Puppy, Sting, The Lee Boys, Yo-Yo Ma, Väsen, David Crosby’s Lighthouse Band, and Cécile McLoren Salvant, to name just a few. Together they create a dynamic and dramatic new sound, with roots in African, Caribbean, and Arabic styles, along with American rock and blues - all merged into powerful and danceable rhythms with sharp social messaging. We’ll hear them (along with a special guest appearance from Richard Bona) from a performance they gave at Ground Up shortly after the release of their Grammy-nominated album What Heat.

Tuesday, December 28

Global Village marks the birthdays of cosmic keyboardist Lonnie Liston Smith and Charles Neville of the Neville Brothers. And there’s new music from the Haitian-Dominican Azueï collective, the Cameroon Garage Funk compilation, and a previously unreleased live set from Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete.

Wednesday, December 29

Today is International Cello Day, celebrated in honor of the birthday of acclaimed cellist Pablo Casals. In this special edition of Global Village, we’ll highlight world cello music in a wide array of styles from musicians as leaders and as part of string ensembles. Among the artists featured are Matthieu Saglio, Jean-Guihen Queyras, Redi Hasa, Las Hermanas Caronni, Leyla McCalla, Kronos Quartet (with Trio Da Kali), Vincent Ségal (with Ballaké Sissoko), and more.

Thursday, December 30

This time in the Global Village, we highlight music featuring the erhu, a spiked fiddle that has been part of Chinese music for over a thousand years. We’ll hear music from acclaimed instrumentalist Guo Gan, erhu in a Chinese-Caribbean jazz setting from Dongfeng Liu, and traditionally oriented pieces from the Silk String Quartet and the Orchid Ensemble. Also featured in the show, music from Madagascar’s Toko Telo, NEA Heritage fellow Rahim AlHaj, and Mongolian band Anda Union.

Friday, December 31

Global Village celebrates the birthdays of two great voices of folk music – Odetta and June Tabor. We’ll also hear the latest from Estonian band Curly Strings, Cypriot group Monsieur Doumani, and Mongolian group Khoomei Beat.