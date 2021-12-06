A Week Of Specials – Finland, Kora, Brazil, Tanzania & Human Rights Day

Monday, December 6

Global Village celebrates Independence Day in Finland, marking the country’s 1917 separation from Russia. The show highlights a broad range of music from traditional styles of different regions in the country, rock, jazz, Balkan and African-inspired music from Finnish bands. Among the groups and artists featured – the Helsinki-Cotonou Ensemble, Piirpauke, Slobo Horo, Teija Niku, Sampo Lassila Narinkka, Hedningarna, and Frigg.

Tuesday, December 7

A special edition of Global Village with bands and artists featuring the kora, the elegant and pivotal 21-string harp-like instrument from West Africa. We’ll hear several musicians from Mali, including acclaimed player Toumani Diabaté (with Ali Farka Touré, on the Songhai project, as part of Afrocubism, and with jazz trombonist Roswell Rudd) and Ballaké Sissoko (with cellist Vincent Ségal and as part of the 3MA lineup) – plus contemporary players Ba Cissoko from Guinea and Dawda Jobarteh from the Gambia, and the Portland-based world jazz ensemble, the Kora Band.

Wednesday, December, 8

Global Village heads to Brazil for a wide range of sounds – from choro to charanga to afro soul and more. We’ll hear new music from A Espetacular Charanga do França, Brasuka, and Anat Cohen with Marcello Gonçalves, go back from a classic from Jorge Ben Jor, and check out instrumental classics courtesy of Mike Marshall & Choro Famoso, and Aquarela with Oboman.

Thursday, December, 9

Today is Independence Day in Tanzania, and Global Village joins in the celebrations with a show devoted to music from that East African nation, including the popular sounds of taarab, dance band music, and bongo flava. We’ll hear some Tanzania’s most popular ensembles, including the 115-year-old Ikhwani Safaa Musical Club, Remmy Ongala, the horn-driven DDC Mlimani Park Orchestra, and the fascinating musical meeting of bluesman Taj Mahal with the Culture Musical Club of Zanzibar.

Friday, December, 10

It’s Human Rights Day – marking the anniversary of the U.N. adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Global Village marks the occasion with music from around the world in celebration and support of human rights. Highlights include selections from Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Miriam Makeba, Listen to the Banned compilation and Femi Kuti.

More information about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights can be found here:

http://www.un.org/en/documents/udhr/

