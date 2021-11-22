Global Saxophones + A Reggae Thing, Spanish Composers, Thanksgiving & Mongolian Republic Day

Monday, November 22

It’s a reggae thing this time in the Global Village as we mark birthdays of singer Max Romer, and bassist and The Upsetters and The Wailers member Aston “Familyman” Barrett. As the November Saxophone Month feature continues, we’ll hear from reggae saxophonist Dean Fraser. Plus we have a classic from Black Uhuru, a final album from pioneering Jamaican toaster U-Roy, and a (non-reggae) selection from a new release from famed Romanian brass band, Fanfare Ciocărlia, the artists for this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival concert.

Tuesday, November 23

A triple birthday celebration in the Global Village for three legendary Spanish composers – Tárrega (11.21), Rodrigo (11.22) and de Falla (11.23) – with some of their most famous pieces performed by John Williams, Julian Bream and the Miles Español project. We’ll also hear music from Celtic Spain’s Cristina Pato and Rosa Cedrón, the Vahdat sisters from Iran, desert blues band Terakaft, and singer and 2022 NEA Jazz Master Cassandra Wilson.

Wednesday, November 24

Global Village devotes the entire show to global saxophones in conjunction with the November Saxophone Month feature. We’ll hear Mexico’s all-sax Nahui Cuarteto De Saxofones, the pioneering single instrument World Saxophone Quartet (here with African drummers), baritone great Gerry Mulligan with new tango creator Astor Piazzolla, flamenco saxophonist Jorge Pardo, Guinean artist Mamadou Barry, and more.

Thursday, November 25

Global Village serves up a feast for the holiday with songs about food. On the menu, "Rice, Red Beans and Turnip Greens," "Sweet Pumpkin," "Hot Cross Buns" with some "Frim Fram Sauce" and other musical delicacies.

Friday, November 26

Global Village celebrates Mongolia Republic Day, a national holiday in Mongolia, with a program devoted to both traditional and contemporary Mongolian music. We’ll hear selections from Mongolian groups Hani Union, Anda Union, and Hanggai; a musical tribute to Marco Polo; and multi-national groups with Mongolian artists and influences, including Equus, Mathias Duplessey & The 3 Violins of the World, Violons Barbares, Mongolian-Persian ensemble Sedaa, the Buryati-Lithuanian group UDU, ukulele player Daniel Ho with the Grasslands Ensemble, and Mongolian singer Urna with the Polish group Kroke.