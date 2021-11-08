Global Saxophones + Cambodia & Poland Independence Days, Hubert Laws & Baaba Maal

Monday, November 8

As we start off the week in Global, we have a mix of things, including the great Irish singers Niamh Parsons, Dolores Keane, and Karan Casey, and a salute to Paddy Maloney of the great Irish band The Chieftains here with music the group did with Galician piper Carlos Núñez. We’ll also hear saxophonist Paul Winter as we continue the November Saxophone Month feature. And we pay visits to Morocco, Ghana, Hungary and Spain for some sounds as well.

Tuesday, November 9

Global Village celebrates Cambodian Independence Day with music from the Golden Age of Cambodian Rock and from contemporary groups and artists with their own distinctive take on contemporary Cambodian music. Among the artists featured Cambodian stars Sinn Sisamouth and Ros Seresyothea, contemporary bands Dengue Fever and Cambodian Space Project, and Cambodian-American artists Kmang Kmang and Bochan.

Wednesday, November 10

Though Hubert Laws is best known as a jazz musician, he was a classically trained artist and particularly well-versed in Latin jazz. We’ll explore those sides of his artistry in this edition of Global Village to mark his birthday. We’ll hear Laws as a leader, a composer, and as a special guest with Mongo Santamaria, Alice Coltrane, Airto and Antônio Carlos Jobim.

Thursday, November 11

Thursday’s Global Village celebrates Polish Independence Day, marking the occasion when the country returned to sovereignty after over a century. To celebrate, the show highlights some of the many accomplished and inventive musicians charting new approaches to contemporary folk, jazz, world music and more. Among the artists featured are the contemporary folk group – the Warsaw Village Band, Polish-Ukrainian ensemble DagaDana, trumpeter Tomasz Stańko, the powerhouse accordion group – the Motion Trio, and we’ll even throw in a little polka courtesy of Brave Combo.

Friday, November 12

Global Village marks the birthday of one of Senegal’s most popular artists - singer, guitarist, and songwriter Baaba Maal. We’ll hear music ranging from one of his earliest recordings, a critically acclaimed acoustic album with Mansour Seck, to later eclectic and electric efforts, along with guest appearances with Kaouding Cissoko, Playing for Change, Ernest Ranglin, and Béla Fleck.